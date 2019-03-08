Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Vunipola pleased to earn Rugby World Cup spot

PUBLISHED: 17:36 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 12 August 2019

Ziad Chaudry

England’s Billy Vunipola gets tackled by Wales’ Ross Moriarty

England's Billy Vunipola gets tackled by Wales' Ross Moriarty

PA Wire/PA Images

Saracens Billy Vunipola earned his prize ticket of being included in Eddie Jones' 31-man England World Cup squad after playing an inspirational role during the 33-19 victory over Six Nations champions Wales at Twickenham.

The 26-year-old began the scoring for the hosts on four minutes after bulldozing over the line for the first of three first-half tries.

Further penalties from George Ford and a drop goal from new Saracens recruit Elliot Daly three minutes from time denied the Welsh a 15th straight win and the world number one spot.

Daly, along with fellow Sarries team-mates Jamie George, Maro Itoge, George Kruis, Jack Singleton, Owen Farrell and Mako Vunipola, were also included in the England squad to compete in the forthcoming tournament in Japan.

You may also want to watch:

And Vunipola praised his colleagues saying: "Today was the perfect example of a game that could have gone away from us.

"We stayed in the fight and we managed to come out with the win but you can never read too much into these warm-up games.

"I know everyone's been calling them 'Tests' and they are Tests but Wales under that pressure probably perform to their peak level.

"We played well in patches but there's still room for improvement. Having a structured game probably suits us more than unstructured and I think for most of that game we stuck to it. There were times when Wales crept into it but they are a great side and that's always going to happen.

"The most pleasing thing is that we stayed on top of it and made sure we didn't lose proper control of it."

Most Read

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

‘Don’t force us to move’ say Muswell Hill tenants as council’s redevelopment plans loom

James Farmer, who is set to lose his home in Muswell Hill. Picture: Helin Tezcanli

Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil’s home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Spurs attacker Lamela hails ‘unbelievable’ Lo Celso

New Spurs signing Giovani Lo Celso is paraded to fans prior to the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Hampstead’s phone signal blackspot is costing businesses money

People using their phones in Hampstead. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Most Read

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

‘Don’t force us to move’ say Muswell Hill tenants as council’s redevelopment plans loom

James Farmer, who is set to lose his home in Muswell Hill. Picture: Helin Tezcanli

Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil’s home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Spurs attacker Lamela hails ‘unbelievable’ Lo Celso

New Spurs signing Giovani Lo Celso is paraded to fans prior to the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Hampstead’s phone signal blackspot is costing businesses money

People using their phones in Hampstead. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Vunipola pleased to earn Rugby World Cup spot

England’s Billy Vunipola gets tackled by Wales’ Ross Moriarty

Tottenham Hotspur player ratings: Eriksen provides timely reminder of quality

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks (left) is substituted off the pitch for Christian Eriksen (right) during the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Brondesbury captain Overy praises ‘complete performance’

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Highgate secure much-needed victory

Highgate players celebrate a wicket in the Middlesex County Division Two at Shepherd's Cot (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Aubameyang eyeing Pepe partnership after striker fires Arsenal to Newcastle win

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) and Newcastle United's Javier Manquillo battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists