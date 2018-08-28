UCS seek return to winning ways against Saracens Amateurs

UCS Old Boys in action earlier in the season (pic: Nick Cook) Archant

Old Boys beaten 68-5 away to Finsbury Park last weekend

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

UCS Old Boys host Saracens Amateurs in Herts/Middlesex One on Saturday, keen to avoid a third straight defeat in the league.

Old Boys started 2019 in disappointing fashion with a 68-5 defeat away to high-flying Finsbury Park last weekend.

The only try for UCS came in the first half as Nat Breakwell crossed in the corner after good work from skipper Chris Bean.

Despite the score, Old Boys gave a determined display that offered some positives for them to work with in training this week.

At home to Saracens Amateurs, UCS will be facing the team directly below them in the table with two points currently splitting the sides.

When the teams last met in September, Old Boys suffered a narrow 31-29 defeat on the road.

That game and the current league standings certainly point to Saturday’s match being another tight affair between the two teams.

UCS will hope they can do what they need to in order to win this weekend and claim a much-needed success.