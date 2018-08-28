Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

UCS seek return to winning ways against Saracens Amateurs

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 January 2019

UCS Old Boys in action earlier in the season (pic: Nick Cook)

UCS Old Boys in action earlier in the season (pic: Nick Cook)

Archant

Old Boys beaten 68-5 away to Finsbury Park last weekend

UCS Old Boys host Saracens Amateurs in Herts/Middlesex One on Saturday, keen to avoid a third straight defeat in the league.

Old Boys started 2019 in disappointing fashion with a 68-5 defeat away to high-flying Finsbury Park last weekend.

The only try for UCS came in the first half as Nat Breakwell crossed in the corner after good work from skipper Chris Bean.

Despite the score, Old Boys gave a determined display that offered some positives for them to work with in training this week.

At home to Saracens Amateurs, UCS will be facing the team directly below them in the table with two points currently splitting the sides.

When the teams last met in September, Old Boys suffered a narrow 31-29 defeat on the road.

That game and the current league standings certainly point to Saturday’s match being another tight affair between the two teams.

UCS will hope they can do what they need to in order to win this weekend and claim a much-needed success.

Most Read

Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

Fortismere School: Council housing could be key part of controversial £35.9m deal with town hall

Fortismere School, in Tetherdown, Muswell Hill. Picture: Martin Ball

‘What will you do to save this woman’s life?’: MP urges ‘decisive action’ as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has food and phone calls cut

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Pochettino: I am so proud to have this Tottenham squad

Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier (centre, right) scores his side's first goal during the FA Cup third round match against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

UCS seek return to winning ways against Saracens Amateurs

UCS Old Boys in action earlier in the season (pic: Nick Cook)

Tennis: Dart lands dream Sharapova date at Australian Open

Hampstead's Harriet Dart will face Maria Sharapova at the Australian Open (pic John Walton/PA)

Blues eye another FA Trophy scalp at Hemel Hempstead

Wingate & Finchley forward Rob Laney celebrates his goal against Dulwich Hamlet (pic: Martin Addison).

Crouch End veteran Paul Saxton is still going strong after 40 years in the papers

Paul Saxton at his newspaper stall on his 40th anniversary at his newspaper stall in the Broadway, on January 2. Picture: David Winskill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists