UCS chase more success against Elizabethans

Action from UCS Old Boys against Thamesians in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Nick Cook) Archant

Old Boys triumphed 32-8 at home to Thamesians last time out

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

UCS Old Boys play host to Barnet Elizabethans in Herts/Middlesex One on Saturday, keen to rack up a third straight win in the division.

Old Boys earned a second win in a row last weekend as they picked up a 32-8 success in their home fixtures against Thamesians.

Corne Jansen van Vuuren kicked eight points in the first half of that success, while Sam Richardson also scored a try as UCS led 13-8 at the break.

Old Boys began to pull away in the second period and further tries followed by Nat Breakwell, Richardson and Richard Grocott, with Jansen van Vuuren added two further conversions.

That ensured UCS took all five points on offer from the game, allowing them to maintain their position in the top half of the table.

And at home to Barnet Elizabethans on Saturday, Old Boys will have high hopes of continuing their recent good form. Things are building nicely for UCS.