UCS Old Boys clean up against Staines

UCS Old Boys in action earlier in the season (pic: Nick Cook) Archant

Herts/Middlesex One: UCS Old Boys 34 Staines 5

UCS Old Boys made it back-to-back wins in Herts/Middlesex One with a 34-5 victory at home to Staines.

The previous meeting between the sides in October saw Old Boys on the wrong end of a 15-12 score and they were determined to avenge that previous result.

UCS began well and held a 15-0 advantage at the break courtesy of tries from Nick Arnold, Ben Brooks and Sam Richardson.

Though Staines nabbed the first try of the second half, Henry Day and Hal Sparke both dotted down before Brooks added his second of the match.

Corne Jansen Van Vuuren, meanwhile, finished with two conversions in the match as UCS celebrated another win.

Old Boys will hope to have that winning feeling again when they return to action on February 9 at home to title hopefuls Hitchin.

When the sides met back in October, UCS were beaten 38-3 away from home and they will hope for a closer game this time around.