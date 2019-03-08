Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

UCS claim convincing triumph against Thamesians

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 March 2019

Action from UCS Old Boys against Wasps in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Nick Cook)

Action from UCS Old Boys against Wasps in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Nick Cook)

Archant

Herts/Middlesex One: UCS Old Boys 32 Thamesians 8

UCS Old Boys cruised to a comfortable 32-8 success at home to Thamesians in Herts/Middlesex One

The first scrum demonstrated overarching dominance by the Old Boys forwards, with the opposition fielding a somewhat senior, but inexperienced prop.

An early lineout win and mauling drive by Sam Richardson was rewarded with a penalty.

The penalty goal in the opposition 22 was effortlessly put over by fly half Corne Jansen Van Vuuren.

This was, soon after, followed by an unconverted Thamesians’ wing’s corner try, which owed much to a series of inadequate UCS tackles near the try line.

This was followed soon after with Lysander Code receiving a yellow card.

Old Boys responded quickly and within 10 minutes following a series of five-metre scrums, Richardson picked and scored by placing the ball at the foot of the posts, Jansen Van Vuuren getting the easy conversion to make it 10-8 with 30 minutes gone.

Further UCS pressure and Thamesians infringements led to another penalty by Jansen Van Vuuren to make it 13-8 at half-time.

The opposition came out with real verve, but strong defence from Old Boys and patient work saw the dominance of the hosts return.

Nat Breakwell had a masterful game at scrum-half, with invariably agile feeds from scrum, lineout and breakdown, culminating in one of his best tap-and-go penalties and breakthrough darting runs to touch down between the posts.

Lam Clarke displayed panoply of rugby skills in both the rush and tackle, with some crunching hits which had a truly breath-and-morale-sapping effect on the opposition.

Following a bad ankle injury to a visiting player, the game moved to the next pitch.

This did little to stop UCS’s relentless supremacy and from another penalty, the hosts, who were playing the game at real pace, tapped and went.

The ball was fed to teenage sensation Richardson and from the 10-metre line, he shrugged off some challenges to saunter in for another try.

As the sun started to set, there was still time for another score and this was a thing of beauty, with backs and forwards interchanging positions.

Substitute Wayne Early with one of his trademark bullocking runs, which set up quick ball.

Ryan Ovens at first receiver delivered a touch of class with a perfectly tied inside pass to Richard Grocott at fullback.

Grocott put on the afterburners and, with a weaving run, touched down under the posts.

Two more easy points followed for Jansen Van Vuuren, leaving the final score at 32-8 to UCS.

Most Read

Revealed: North London’s billion-pound sell-off of right to buy properties

Stoneleigh Terrace on the Whittington Estate in Camden, where flats have sold for up to £815,000. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ex-staff take action over unpaid wages and ageism at celebrity hotspot Beach Blanket Babylon

Ex-employee Tomer Amar outside of Beach Blanket Babylon in Shoreditch. Picture: Ken Mears

Café Hampstead: Questions over banned company director Robert Newmark’s links to fashionable restaurant

Robert Newmark in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Sir William Stanley Peart, Highgate medical pioneer and roller-blading pensioner, dies aged 96

Sir William Stanley Peart: 'in characteristic pose, bird-watching in Blakeney Norfolk and wearing his favourite colour, turquoise.' Picture: Celia Pett

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Revealed: North London’s billion-pound sell-off of right to buy properties

Stoneleigh Terrace on the Whittington Estate in Camden, where flats have sold for up to £815,000. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ex-staff take action over unpaid wages and ageism at celebrity hotspot Beach Blanket Babylon

Ex-employee Tomer Amar outside of Beach Blanket Babylon in Shoreditch. Picture: Ken Mears

Café Hampstead: Questions over banned company director Robert Newmark’s links to fashionable restaurant

Robert Newmark in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Sir William Stanley Peart, Highgate medical pioneer and roller-blading pensioner, dies aged 96

Sir William Stanley Peart: 'in characteristic pose, bird-watching in Blakeney Norfolk and wearing his favourite colour, turquoise.' Picture: Celia Pett

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

UCS claim convincing triumph against Thamesians

Action from UCS Old Boys against Wasps in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Nick Cook)

Emotional Pochettino says he was close to tears after being at Spurs’ new ground

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino and dhairman Daniel Levy (pic; David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Skolars well beaten on trip to Oldham

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Middlesex batsman Gubbins feeling in good nick as new Law era looms for Lord’s

England Lions batsman Nick Gubbins in action at Worcester (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Brunch With The Boys, Fest Camden, Stables Market

Brunch with the boys at Stables Market
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists