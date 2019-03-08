Late Dawson try hands UCS success over St Albans

Herts/Middlesex One: UCS Old Boys 20 St Albans 19

UCS Old Boys secured a thrilling 20-19 success at home to St Albans in Herts/Middlesex One thanks to a last-gasp try from Matt Dawson.

The match was played in sunny, but blustery conditions at Old Boys’ temporary home in Regents’ Park.

UCS started well and were in complete control in the first half as tries from Sam Richardson, Dawson and Hal Sparke saw them race into a 15-0 lead.

Towards the end of the first period, though, Old Boys’ discipline waned which allowed St Albans to make it 15-7.

The visitors grew in confidence after the break and scored two more tries to move 19-15 ahead with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Rather than go into their shells, UCS came out fighting as they looked for a route to success.

And after patiently waiting for a chance to arise, Dawson dived over one-handed in the corner to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for Old Boys.