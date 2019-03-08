Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Late Dawson try hands UCS success over St Albans

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 March 2019

Gideon Bard

UCS Old Boys in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

UCS Old Boys in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

Archant

Herts/Middlesex One: UCS Old Boys 20 St Albans 19

UCS Old Boys secured a thrilling 20-19 success at home to St Albans in Herts/Middlesex One thanks to a last-gasp try from Matt Dawson.

The match was played in sunny, but blustery conditions at Old Boys’ temporary home in Regents’ Park.

UCS started well and were in complete control in the first half as tries from Sam Richardson, Dawson and Hal Sparke saw them race into a 15-0 lead.

Towards the end of the first period, though, Old Boys’ discipline waned which allowed St Albans to make it 15-7.

The visitors grew in confidence after the break and scored two more tries to move 19-15 ahead with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Rather than go into their shells, UCS came out fighting as they looked for a route to success.

And after patiently waiting for a chance to arise, Dawson dived over one-handed in the corner to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for Old Boys.

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teenager in ‘critical condition’ as man arrested over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teen charged with attempted murder over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Huge scaffolding column collapses outside the Royal Free Hospital, narrowly missing young mum

Scaffolding collapsed outside of the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ron Vester

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teenager in ‘critical condition’ as man arrested over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teen charged with attempted murder over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Huge scaffolding column collapses outside the Royal Free Hospital, narrowly missing young mum

Scaffolding collapsed outside of the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ron Vester

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Late Dawson try hands UCS success over St Albans

UCS Old Boys in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

Norman knows Wingate’s survival battle will go to the wire

Wingate & Finchley manager Dave Norman (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Ho claims European doubles gold medal

Tin-Tin Ho celebrates winning doubles gold at the European under-21 Championships (pic ITTF)

Skolars knocked out of cup by Crusaders

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Hendon enjoy record-breaking win over Staines

The latest news from the local rugby union scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists