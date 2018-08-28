UCS claim first win of New Year with success over Saracens Amateurs

Herts/Middlesex One: UCS Old Boys 18 Saracens Amateurs 10

UCS Old Boys collected a first win of 2019 with an 18-10 success againstto Saracens Amateurs in Herts/Middlesex One.

Old Boys started brightly against Saracens, with Hal Sparke crossing for the opening try in just the eighth minute.

Though the Amateurs pulled to within two points with a penalty, a converted Tom Arnold try saw UCS lead 10-3 at half-time.

A penalty from Corne Jansen van Vuuren early in the second half then saw UCS move more than a score clear of their rivals to take a real hold on proceedings.

With 10 minutes remaining, Harry Mann barged his way over from close range to all but seal the win for Old Boys.

Saracens crossed for a try in the final minute of the match that was converted, but it ultimately proved to be little more than a consolation.

The game was played some way past its 80-minute duration with both sides chasing a bonus point, but sadly it ended with no further scores.