Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

UCS claim first win of New Year with success over Saracens Amateurs

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 January 2019

UCS Old Boys score a try against Saracens Amateurs in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Nick Cook)

UCS Old Boys score a try against Saracens Amateurs in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Nick Cook)

Archant

Herts/Middlesex One: UCS Old Boys 18 Saracens Amateurs 10

UCS Old Boys collected a first win of 2019 with an 18-10 success againstto Saracens Amateurs in Herts/Middlesex One.

Old Boys started brightly against Saracens, with Hal Sparke crossing for the opening try in just the eighth minute.

Though the Amateurs pulled to within two points with a penalty, a converted Tom Arnold try saw UCS lead 10-3 at half-time.

A penalty from Corne Jansen van Vuuren early in the second half then saw UCS move more than a score clear of their rivals to take a real hold on proceedings.

With 10 minutes remaining, Harry Mann barged his way over from close range to all but seal the win for Old Boys.

Saracens crossed for a try in the final minute of the match that was converted, but it ultimately proved to be little more than a consolation.

The game was played some way past its 80-minute duration with both sides chasing a bonus point, but sadly it ended with no further scores.

Most Read

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

West Hampstead's Khaled Guehis was jailed for his part in a number of watch robberies. Picture: Met Police

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

Sabine McNeill, who has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Spurs suffer defeat to United after de Gea masterclass

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane appears dejected as Manchester United players (background) celebrate scoring their first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

UCS claim first win of New Year with success over Saracens Amateurs

UCS Old Boys score a try against Saracens Amateurs in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Nick Cook)

Spurs Ladies cruise to victory and return to summit

Jessica Naz is congratulated by her team-mates after scoring for Tottenham Hotspur Ladies in their 3-0 win over Lewes Women (pic: Wu's Photography).

Petr Cech: Five keepers who could replace the Arsenal shotstopper

Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas. PA

Arsenal pay warm and fulsome tribute to Petr Cech: ‘We fully respect his decision to retire’

Petr Cech.

Arsenal U23 boss Freddie Ljungberg opens up on fit-again Konstantinos Mavropanos

Arsenal's Konstantinos Mavropanos during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists