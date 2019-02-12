Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

UCS stung by late try in defeat to Wasps

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 March 2019

Action from UCS Old Boys against Wasps in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Nick Cook)

Action from UCS Old Boys against Wasps in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Nick Cook)

Archant

Herts/Middlesex One: UCS Old Boys 10 Wasps 12

UCS Old Boys were stung by a late try as they went down 12-10 at Wasps in Herts/Middlesex One.

Old Boys had started brightly and put Wasps on the back foot from the off, with a big carry from Chris Bean leading to a simple penalty in front of the posts that Nat Breakwell scored.

UCS were then in defensive mode for the remainder of the half, but some brilliant work from the likes of Liam Clarke and Matt Dawson ensured they still held their 3-0 advantage at half-time.

Old Boys then demonstrated their attacking potential early in the second half, with Will Jones crossing under the posts and Breakwell converting to make it 10-0.

Sadly, that would be the last time UCS would trouble the scorers was Wasps hit back to win.

With Old Boys unable to capitalise on a Wasps player being in the sin bin, the visitors crossed for their first try once back up to a full compliment.

With five minutes remaining, Wasps delivered the hammer blow as they scored their second try to lead 12-10.

UCS were unable to claw their way back into the lead in the time that remained, though did at least collect a losing bonus point for their troubles.

Old Boys will look to pick themselves up quickly with a home game against St Albans to come this weekend.

Most Read

Revealed: How north London councils sold off assets to make ends meet

Haringey Civic Centre. Picture: Ken Mears.

Highgate CPZ: Campaigners hand over 400 objections against parking changes to Camden Council

Bee Kwan and Nicola Caisley with their leafets about proposed changes to Highgate's CPZ, outside their information point in Highgate Village. Picture: Polly Hancock

Bright Akinleye: Man charged with Euston Street fatal stabbing

Bright Akinlele. Picture: Met Police

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Theatre Review: We’re Staying Right Here, Park Theatre

Park Theatre Liam Smith and Danny Kirrane in We're Staying Right Here, photograph David Gill

Most Read

Revealed: How north London councils sold off assets to make ends meet

Haringey Civic Centre. Picture: Ken Mears.

Highgate CPZ: Campaigners hand over 400 objections against parking changes to Camden Council

Bee Kwan and Nicola Caisley with their leafets about proposed changes to Highgate's CPZ, outside their information point in Highgate Village. Picture: Polly Hancock

Bright Akinleye: Man charged with Euston Street fatal stabbing

Bright Akinlele. Picture: Met Police

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Theatre Review: We’re Staying Right Here, Park Theatre

Park Theatre Liam Smith and Danny Kirrane in We're Staying Right Here, photograph David Gill

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

UCS stung by late try in defeat to Wasps

Action from UCS Old Boys against Wasps in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Nick Cook)

Tottenham without Trippier for round of 16 second leg

Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier (left) and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Spurs face Dortmund ready to start positive run

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son celebrates scoring against Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg match at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Hendon fall to defeat at title hopefuls Finsbury Park

The latest news from the local rugby union scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

After Wingate end winless run, Norman’s men now target more success

Wingate & Finchley's Charlie Cole heads home to score against Kingstonian (pic: Martin Addison).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists