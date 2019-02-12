UCS stung by late try in defeat to Wasps

Action from UCS Old Boys against Wasps in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Nick Cook) Archant

Herts/Middlesex One: UCS Old Boys 10 Wasps 12

UCS Old Boys were stung by a late try as they went down 12-10 at Wasps in Herts/Middlesex One.

Old Boys had started brightly and put Wasps on the back foot from the off, with a big carry from Chris Bean leading to a simple penalty in front of the posts that Nat Breakwell scored.

UCS were then in defensive mode for the remainder of the half, but some brilliant work from the likes of Liam Clarke and Matt Dawson ensured they still held their 3-0 advantage at half-time.

Old Boys then demonstrated their attacking potential early in the second half, with Will Jones crossing under the posts and Breakwell converting to make it 10-0.

Sadly, that would be the last time UCS would trouble the scorers was Wasps hit back to win.

With Old Boys unable to capitalise on a Wasps player being in the sin bin, the visitors crossed for their first try once back up to a full compliment.

With five minutes remaining, Wasps delivered the hammer blow as they scored their second try to lead 12-10.

UCS were unable to claw their way back into the lead in the time that remained, though did at least collect a losing bonus point for their troubles.

Old Boys will look to pick themselves up quickly with a home game against St Albans to come this weekend.