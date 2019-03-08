UCS beat Haringey in Junior Vase Cup

UCS beat Haringey in the Junior Vase Cup (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

UCS took a break from league action on Saturday as they advanced in the Junior Vase Cup thanks to a 35-7 home win over Haringey.

The home side started well, with Ben Brooks and Matt Dawson orchestrating the backs well, as well as some effective forward play allowing UCS to secure good possession.

Despite the first few forays into the opposition's 22 not ending with a score, UCS continued to control the game and eventually took the lead.

After going from right to left thanks to four good quality phases, the ball ended up in Ian Mumford's possession who scored in the corner to make it 5-0.

Haringey then got hold of the ball and started to threaten UCS but the home side managed to hold firm thanks to some strong tackling and good defensive organisation.

UCS regained their momentum and went back on the attack as Lysander Code scored close to the posts, allowing Dawson to convert successfully to make it 12-0.

Dougal Stewart, Code, Ethan Summers and Phil Entwistle were proving very effective in the pack and were supported by Mert Zabci.

The forwards were moving the team around well, allowing Brooks and Dawson to strike when they wanted to.

An Entwistle try and Dawson penalty put UCS 20-0 up heading into the half-time break and a few changes were made at the start of the second half to ensure everyone had good amount of game time.

Despite the awful weather conditions, UCS' optimism was maintained as they continued to move the ball well and threaten their opponents.

Lysander grabbed a second try for his side, while Stewart and Marti Tootell also got on the scoresheet, meaning the tries were scored evenly between the forwards and the backs.

The second half was not quite as fluid as the first, partly down to the rolling subs and the weather getting worse as the game went on.

Despite the scoreline, Haringey never gave up and continued to look for a way back into the game, giving a great account of themselves.

But they could not prevent UCS finishing as 35-7 winners to progress in the cup.