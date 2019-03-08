Search

Advanced search

UCS beat Haringey in Junior Vase Cup

PUBLISHED: 12:30 15 October 2019

UCS beat Haringey in the Junior Vase Cup (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

UCS beat Haringey in the Junior Vase Cup (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

UCS took a break from league action on Saturday as they advanced in the Junior Vase Cup thanks to a 35-7 home win over Haringey.

The home side started well, with Ben Brooks and Matt Dawson orchestrating the backs well, as well as some effective forward play allowing UCS to secure good possession.

Despite the first few forays into the opposition's 22 not ending with a score, UCS continued to control the game and eventually took the lead.

After going from right to left thanks to four good quality phases, the ball ended up in Ian Mumford's possession who scored in the corner to make it 5-0.

Haringey then got hold of the ball and started to threaten UCS but the home side managed to hold firm thanks to some strong tackling and good defensive organisation.

UCS regained their momentum and went back on the attack as Lysander Code scored close to the posts, allowing Dawson to convert successfully to make it 12-0.

Dougal Stewart, Code, Ethan Summers and Phil Entwistle were proving very effective in the pack and were supported by Mert Zabci.

The forwards were moving the team around well, allowing Brooks and Dawson to strike when they wanted to.

An Entwistle try and Dawson penalty put UCS 20-0 up heading into the half-time break and a few changes were made at the start of the second half to ensure everyone had good amount of game time.

Despite the awful weather conditions, UCS' optimism was maintained as they continued to move the ball well and threaten their opponents.

Lysander grabbed a second try for his side, while Stewart and Marti Tootell also got on the scoresheet, meaning the tries were scored evenly between the forwards and the backs.

The second half was not quite as fluid as the first, partly down to the rolling subs and the weather getting worse as the game went on.

Despite the scoreline, Haringey never gave up and continued to look for a way back into the game, giving a great account of themselves.

But they could not prevent UCS finishing as 35-7 winners to progress in the cup.

Most Read

Ferme Park Road: Two men in their 50s stabbed by group of attackers in Crouch End

Ferme Park Road. Picture: Google Maps

100 Avenue Road: Proposed altered CMP could see articulated lorries in Swiss Cottage Open Space after TfL veto cranes lifting over tube entrance

100 Avenue Road

Hampstead Heath muggings: Police plan ‘covert operations’ as victims tell of trauma

Hampstead Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

TfL announces Saturday Northern line Night Tube closures in bid to tackle noise problems as RMT claims victory

Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

Liveable Crouch End: MP raises emergency services issue as community split over traffic scheme trial

Traffic at the bottom of Hornsey High Street where it meets Middle Lane. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Ferme Park Road: Two men in their 50s stabbed by group of attackers in Crouch End

Ferme Park Road. Picture: Google Maps

100 Avenue Road: Proposed altered CMP could see articulated lorries in Swiss Cottage Open Space after TfL veto cranes lifting over tube entrance

100 Avenue Road

Hampstead Heath muggings: Police plan ‘covert operations’ as victims tell of trauma

Hampstead Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

TfL announces Saturday Northern line Night Tube closures in bid to tackle noise problems as RMT claims victory

Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

Liveable Crouch End: MP raises emergency services issue as community split over traffic scheme trial

Traffic at the bottom of Hornsey High Street where it meets Middle Lane. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal’s Guendouzi on Golden Boy shortlist

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi (left) and Watford's Will Hughes battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

UCS beat Haringey in Junior Vase Cup

UCS beat Haringey in the Junior Vase Cup (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Hendon second team record commanding victory over Bishops Stortford Abbotts

UCS beat Haringey in the Junior Vase Cup (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Archway Darts League: N19 beat Slattery’s as Royal Oak go second

The Slattery's darts team, who compete in the Archway Darts League. Picture: James Martin

Saracens Women too hot for Worcester rivals

Vicky Fleetwood in action for Saracens Women (pic Lara Miller Photography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists