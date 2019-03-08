Search

Saracens sign Ibuanopke from Harlequins

PUBLISHED: 10:14 30 April 2019

Allianz Park, the home of Saracens (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Allianz Park, the home of Saracens (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Prop to join Sarries from Quins in the summer

Saracens have signed prop Josh Ibuanopke from Gallagher Premiership rivals Harlequins ahead of the new season.

The 23-year-old will make the switch across London in the summer to bolster the Allianz Park outfit's pack.

Originally a number eight, Ibuanopke joined Quins from Dulwich College in 2014 after helping his school win the national cup in three successive seasons.

The prop made his Premiership debut for Harlequins earlier this term, but is now looking forward to continuing his development with Sarries in north London.

“Saracens have a history of developing young players and I'm excited to see how far my game can develop with them,” he said.

“I know a few of the players at the club and they've spoken about the tight-knit nature of the squad.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall said: “We are excited to have signed a player of Josh's potential and look forward to working with him at Saracens.”

