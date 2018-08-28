England international Daly to join Saracens

Elliot Daly will join Saracens from Wasps in the summer (pic: Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Utility back to join in the summer from Wasps

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

England international back Elliot Daly is set to join Saracens from Gallagher Premiership rivals Wasps in the summer.

Daly, who can play at full-back, wing or centre and also represented the British and Irish Lions, has signed a deal at Allianz Park until 2022.

“At 26, I believe it is the right time in my career to explore a fresh challenge and the opportunity to do that with Saracens really excites me,” Daly said on the Saracens website.

“It’s a fantastic club which has had a lot of success in recent seasons and that’s something that I want to be a part of.

“I’ve played with a few of the lads for England and the Lions, as well as enjoyed battles against them in the Premiership, and I’m looking forward to calling them club team-mates from next season.”

Croydon-born Daly played junior rugby at Beckenham and Dorking before joining Wasps’ academy, making a first-team debut in 2010 and is a former Premiership Young Player of the Season.

Daly, twice nominated for European Player of the Year, has gone on to become a regular in Eddie Jones’ England squad, scoring a try in the opening Guinness Six Nations win over Ireland in Dublin.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall feels Daly can make a major impact at Allianz Park.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Elliot to the club next season,” McCall said.

“He’s a talented player and at 26, his best years are ahead of him.

“Everyone at Saracens is excited to see him fulfil his potential with us.”