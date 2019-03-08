Hat-trick hero Tompkins delighted with his and Saracens efforts in the win at Northampton Saints

Saracens' Nick Tompkins bagged a hat-trick against Northampton Saints. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA PA Wire/PA Images

A beaming Nick Tompkins was more than happy with his day's work and that of his Saracens team-mates after their thumping 54-28 win over Northampton Saints.

The Premiership Rugby Cup success wasn't as easy as that score suggests but with Sarries claiming seven of the 11 tries, and Tompkins three of those for himself, it was a worrying sign for the rest of the league at this stage of the season.

But despite a man of the match performance, the hat-trick hero is not convinced everyone on the Saracens staff will be happy for him.

"The second one, the maul try, I'm dodging the forwards coach because I don't know how happy he is I took the ball of them," he said with a cheeky smile. "I'm not sure how many times I can do that.

"It was great. It was so good to score the tries and to get the win. And it's a lovely day so it's one of those where I'm just happy to be playing rugby."

The victory and the manner of the performance though was something the 24-year-old knows will be a delight to all from north London, as it was to him.

"It's an unbelievable win," he said. "They're a tough team, it's a great crowd and it's a really hard place to come so we're delighted with that.

"To get as many points as we did shows a good intent in our attack and shows we are doing the right things.

"The score is definitely flattering, it was a lot closer than that and it was really tight.

"It was one of those where we had to really stay on it and if we didn't they would capitalise and they would go over.

"Conceding 28 points isn't good enough for us, we have to look at that, but you have to give them credit.

"These things, positive or negative, they are all experiences and as long as we can take what we've experienced here, the good and the bad, and take that forward it's going to be great for this team."

With half the acknowledged first-team squad across in Japan for the World Cup, the team at Franklin's Gardens was littered with youngsters.

Tompkins was one of the more experienced hands but he has no doubt that the latest crop of talented stars coming through at Allianz Park are more than capable, as they showed against the Saints.

He said: "The pleasing thing is they do it week in, week out against the senior players and the internationals so it's nice to see them transfer that to the pitch.

"It's nice to see them step up and shine a little bit and get some of the plaudits.

"Manu Vunipola has been fantastic at 10. The composure he has shown has been way beyond his years so that is really pleasing to see.

"And they just keep on going."