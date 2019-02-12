Search

UCS hope to bounce back at St Albans

PUBLISHED: 12:15 07 March 2019

UCS Old Boys in action against Wasps in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Nick Cook)

Archant

Old Boys lost 12-10 at home to Wasps last weekend

UCS Old Boys will hope to get back on the winning trail at St Albans in Herts/Middlesex One on Saturday.

Old Boys were stung by a late try last weekend as they lost 12-10 at home to Wasps, despite leading for much of the game.

In a close-fought match, UCS led 3-0 at the break courtesy of a penalty from Nat Breakwell.

Both Liam Clarke and Matt Dawson impressed in defence for Old Boys to maintain their slender lead during the opening half.

UCS then demonstrated their attacking potential early in the second half, with Will Jones crossing under the posts and Breakwell converting to make it 10-0.

However, that proved to be the last time Old Boys troubled the scorers as Wasps scored two tries, the second coming five minutes from time, to snatch the win.

It was a disappointing afternoon for UCS, but they will hope to bounce back swiftly and beat St Albans on Saturday as they bid to end the term with good form.

