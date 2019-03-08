Search

Saracens hope to strike a blow against Chiefs

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 May 2019

Saracens scrum-half Ben Spencer (pic: David Davies/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Top two in the table set to meet at Allianz Park this weekend, and could face off again at Twickenham Stadium on June 1

Saracens welcome league leaders Exeter Chiefs on Saturday for what could be a dress rehearsal for this season's Gallagher Premiership final.

The top two meet at Allianz Park this weekend having both already secured home advantage in the play-off semi-finals.

The match marks the start of a pivotal end to the term for the north Londoners, who face Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup final in Newcastle next weekend.

With eye on that game and having already secured a top-two finish in the league, Sarries director of rugby Mark McCall has named a much-changed XV to face Chiefs.

McCall will hope his decision to rest some of his stars for next weekend's European final does not rob the north Londoners of any momentum, having won 31-14 at Wasps last weekend.

Ben Spencer got Saracens off to a flyer in that game with the opening try early on and the visitors never looked back.

Liam Williams and Will Skelton joined Spencer in dotting down, while Owen Farrell added 16 points from the tee.

And the Saracens scrum-half seemed fairly content Sarries were able to avoid being stung by Wasps.

The 26-year-old told the club website: “We came out in the first half and really got stuck in.

“The second half was a bit scrappy, but you know we're pretty happy to come away with a win.

“Our intent and physicality from the start was good and I spotted the opportunity to get out of the line and intercept the pass — luckily it came off.”

In that victory over Wasps, Australia international Skelton caught the eye with another strong display at lock.

The 26-year-old has been at the top of his game in recent weeks and Spencer hopes his colleague can carry that through to the end of the term.

“Will's try, not many people would have backed him to score from that far out and it was a really good finish,” added the scrum-half.

“He's been brilliant for the team and he gets us on the front foot. We've seen all year his carrying and the like, and he put in another great shift at Wasps so hopefully he can carry on doing that for the next few weeks.”

Spencer & Co. will hope Saracens enjoy a flawless run-in, starting against Exeter at Allianz Park.

