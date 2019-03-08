Skolars ready for London Series event

Eddie Mbaraga in action for London Skolars last season (pic: Max Flego Sports Photography) Max Flego Sports Photography

Double-header and plenty of Canadian-themed fun to take place at New River Stadium on April 6

London Skolars are all set for an exciting day on April 6 as they host their ‘London Series’ event.

A double-header of rugby league action will grace their New River Stadium home that day, starting with Skolars’ Betfred League One clash against Workington Town at 12.15pm.

After that game, Toronto Wolfpack will ‘host’ Sheffield Eagles in the Betfred Championship at 3.05pm.

To celebrate Wolfpack being in town, there will be a selection of Canadian delicacies on offer, as well a fan zone with plenty of family-friendly entertainment hosted by Rugby AM’s Alex Simmonds.

There will also be a real ale festival on the day, as well as contests, competitions and live music.

It promises to be an exciting event at the New River Stadium on April 6 with plenty to keep everyone entertained.

Early Bird prices are set at just £15 for adults and £10 for concessions, while hospitality packages are available for £40, with fans encouraged to book online and save.

Visit skolarsrl.com for more information.