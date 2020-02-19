Skolars exit Coral Challenge Cup at third round with defeat to Barrow

Illies Macani finds a gap to score for London Skolars (pic Ben Challis) Archant

It took two late tries for Barrow to finish Skolars' hopes of reaching the fourth round of the Coral Challenge Cup despite matching the Cumbrian side for most of the game.

An uncharacteristic error from Richard Wilkinson when collecting a kick saw Jamie Dallimore following up to score the first try for the Cumbrians.

It looked like Skolars were going to struggle after Mike Greenhalgh was sin-binned for an off-the-ball tackle but Skolars went ahead after a Jacob Thomas break on the left as Max Clarke was stopped short of the line but Dalton Grant's pass to the right wing gave Charles Hammond a try.

Neil Thorman's sideline conversion gave Skolars a two-point lead.

However, Barrow regained the lead three minutes later when Dan Morrow finished off a Dan Toal break.

It looked like Skolars had stopped Perry Singleton short of the line on the last tackle but he managed to offload for Theerapol Ritson to touchdown.

After a quick pass from Thorman, Jacob Thomas dummied the defence to score under the posts and Thorman's conversion saw his side go in 14-12 down at the break.

Skolars worked hard to stop Barrow after the restart and it took a piece of individual brilliance by Ritson to extend the lead.

He collected a high kick twenty metres from his own line, moving crossfield as he paced past the defence and was stopped just short of the line before regaining his feet to touchdown.

Once again, Skolars narrowed the deficit to two points after Thorman regathered his own chip kick to score, before adding the conversion.

With Skolars regrouping their defence after Grant had gone off injured, Wartova Puaro pushed through the defence and Ryan Duffy barged through four minutes later.

Skolars forced a goal-line drop-out, but Barrow's kick from their own line travelled the length of the field, leaving Skolars having to drop-out themselves.

Luke Cresswell opened a gap for Morrow's second try, with Dallimore adding his fifth conversion.