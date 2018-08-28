Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Skolars enjoy run-out against Super League champions Wigan

PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 January 2019

Andrew Jackson at the HAC

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Dave Howarth/PA)

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Dave Howarth/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Pre-season friendly: London Skolars 6 Wigan Warriors 34

London Skolars kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 34-6 defeat against reigning Betfred Super League champions Wigan Warriors.

Skolars’ annual match at the Honourable Artillery Company saw them take on a Warriors side whose squad was a mix of senior and under-19 players.

Former Great Britain international Ellery Hanley MBE was the guest of honour and was Shaun Edwards who will be take over as Warriors head coach next year, was also present.

Both sides’ packs made strong runs early on, but when Mike Greenhalgh was sin-binned for a crusher tackle, Skolars’ defence couldn’t hold out.

They conceded a goal-line drop-out and Wigan’s Joe Bullock forced his way through the defence, with Morgan Escare converting.

The French international went close to scoring a few minutes later, but he couldn’t quite follow up his grubber kick before it went dead.

Harrison Brough took a high ball out side to deny Warriors, but left another grubber kick a few minutes later that he thought would run dead.

It didn’t and Craig Mullen touched down inches from the dead-ball line.

London again made some good yards through Greenhalgh and Lamont Bryan, but there was no way through the Wigan defence.

Just before half-time, Samy Kibula made a break from inside Skolars’ half, before offloading for Liam Byrne to score under posts.

Wigan extended their lead soon after half-time when Morgan Smithies evaded the London defence to score out wide.

Skolars conceded a penalty in denying Mullen when he took a high ball, but their defence was then stretched to breaking point as Callum Field ran under the posts to score.

Three minutes later, Warriors scored their sixth try of the afternoon when Kibula again slipped a short pass to Bullock to score.

Skolars scored their only try of the game when Jordan Williams made an angled run after Bryan had made inroads into the visitors’ defence, with James Barran kicking the conversion.

Most Read

Gospel Oak shooting: Four arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots fired

Hemingway Close in Gospel Oak, where shots were heard before four men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture: Google

Man, 65, dies after being hit by train at Archway station

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

East Finchley double shooting: Alleged killer ‘had gun case under his bed’, court hears

Annie Besala Ekofo and Bervil Kalikala-Ekofo.

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Tracey Wilson funeral: 1,000 people turn out in Hornsey High Street for beloved Islington teacher’s send-off

Tracey Wilson's funeral on Friday. Picture: David Winskill

Most Read

Gospel Oak shooting: Four arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots fired

Hemingway Close in Gospel Oak, where shots were heard before four men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture: Google

Man, 65, dies after being hit by train at Archway station

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

East Finchley double shooting: Alleged killer ‘had gun case under his bed’, court hears

Annie Besala Ekofo and Bervil Kalikala-Ekofo.

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tracey Wilson funeral: 1,000 people turn out in Hornsey High Street for beloved Islington teacher’s send-off

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Skolars enjoy run-out against Super League champions Wigan

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Dave Howarth/PA)

Arsenal confirm defender Hector Bellerin out for ‘six to nine months’ after rupturing anterior cruciate ligament

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Spurs Ladies head coach Amoros pleased with start to 2019

Rianna Dean celebrates scoring for Tottenham Hotspur Ladies against Lewes Women with Sarah Wiltshire (pic: Wu's Photography).

Adams to face WBO champion Mucino in March

Former Haringey Police amateur Nicola Adams (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Lewis Blackman stabbing: Third teen convicted of murdering Kentish Town man

Lewis Blackman, AKA Dotz. Picture: MET POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists