Skolars enjoy run-out against Super League champions Wigan

Pre-season friendly: London Skolars 6 Wigan Warriors 34

London Skolars kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 34-6 defeat against reigning Betfred Super League champions Wigan Warriors.

Skolars’ annual match at the Honourable Artillery Company saw them take on a Warriors side whose squad was a mix of senior and under-19 players.

Former Great Britain international Ellery Hanley MBE was the guest of honour and was Shaun Edwards who will be take over as Warriors head coach next year, was also present.

Both sides’ packs made strong runs early on, but when Mike Greenhalgh was sin-binned for a crusher tackle, Skolars’ defence couldn’t hold out.

They conceded a goal-line drop-out and Wigan’s Joe Bullock forced his way through the defence, with Morgan Escare converting.

The French international went close to scoring a few minutes later, but he couldn’t quite follow up his grubber kick before it went dead.

Harrison Brough took a high ball out side to deny Warriors, but left another grubber kick a few minutes later that he thought would run dead.

It didn’t and Craig Mullen touched down inches from the dead-ball line.

London again made some good yards through Greenhalgh and Lamont Bryan, but there was no way through the Wigan defence.

Just before half-time, Samy Kibula made a break from inside Skolars’ half, before offloading for Liam Byrne to score under posts.

Wigan extended their lead soon after half-time when Morgan Smithies evaded the London defence to score out wide.

Skolars conceded a penalty in denying Mullen when he took a high ball, but their defence was then stretched to breaking point as Callum Field ran under the posts to score.

Three minutes later, Warriors scored their sixth try of the afternoon when Kibula again slipped a short pass to Bullock to score.

Skolars scored their only try of the game when Jordan Williams made an angled run after Bryan had made inroads into the visitors’ defence, with James Barran kicking the conversion.