Skolars defeat Workington after stirring second half fightback

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Betfred League One: London Skolars 34 Workington Town 32

London Skolars finally claimed their first home win over Workington Town with a thrilling 34-32 success in Betfred League One.

After 10 meetings over the past 15 years, Skolars overcame a 16-point deficit at half-time to defeat the Cumbrian outfit.

Town took an early lead when Jonathan Walsh scored out wide after a break by Gordon Maudling and went further ahead when Stevie Scholey scored under the posts after taking an inside pass from Jamie Doran.

London responded with Joe Brown touching down on the right after Richard Wilkinson broke through the defence and narrowed the gap to two points when Mike Bishay scored under the posts after following up James Barran’s grubber kick.

Workington responded through Scott Rooke who scored in the corner after Perry Singleton had initially drawn the defence.

Town were in a good position with their next attack, but Neil Thorman intercepted on his 20-metre line and got past the halfway line before offloading to Iliess Macani, who was stopped by a good tackle from Caine Barnes.

Spotting the defence still trying to get back, Skolars kicked to the left wing on the second tackle, but Jerome Yates couldn’t quite get to the ball.

Workington extended their lead with two tries in quick succession as first Karl Olstrum swivelled to ground the ball before he was tackled, before Singleton found a gap on the left to nab an easy score.

London made a good start to the second half, with Wilkinson continuing a Thorman break before offloading for Macani to score on the right.

Wilkinson then set up the next try, kicking to the right for Omari Caro to touchdown, before Macani’s second try levelled the scores, with Thorman’s conversion putting Skolars ahead.

After impressing in defence, London extended their lead when another Barran kick into the in-goal area saw Wilkinson touchdown inches short of the dead-ball line. Workington launched a late comeback FuiFui MoiMoi powered over in the last minute.

Carl Forber took a quick conversion, but Skolars were still two points ahead and the final hooter sounded before the restart could take place.