Skolars beat Doncaster to keep pace with leaders

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 May 2019

Andrew jackson at the New River Stadium

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Betfred League One: London Skolars 22 Doncaster 6

London Skolars maintained their good start to the new Betfred League One season with a 22-6 triumph at home to Doncaster.

Skolars' first try came after the Dons had been camped on their line, Iliess Macani intercepting a pass 15 metres from his own line to race to the other end of the field.

Both sides were missing a Greek international, with Rob Tuliatu and Stephanos Bastas playing in the day's opening game, a 2021 World Cup eliminator that saw Greece defeat Norway 56-26.

Doncaster levelled the scores half-way through the first period when they moved the ball to the right for Brad England to force his way over the tryline.

A Neil Thorman penalty put London back into the lead, with Doncaster attacking again soon afterwards, with Levy Nzoungou being held up over the tryline.

After Watson Boas fouled Richard Wilkinson as he made a break, Thorman added a another penalty.

Doncaster had a late chance to score after Macani was penalised for moving off the mark close to his line, but when Jason Tali tried to go through on the short side from the scrum, he was bundled into touch.

The early stages of the second half saw Skolars defending again, managing to stop Brandon Douglas after he caught a high kick to the left win.

Skolars' defence continued to hold out and after a penalty relieved the pressure, Macani broke down the right before passing inside for Jacob Ogden to touchdown.

James Barran's 40-20 kick gave London an opportunity to put pressure on Doncaster's line, with Wilkinson forcing a goal-line drop-out.

England was held-up over the line before Doncaster passed the ball to the right wing.

Sam Doherty drew the defence as he came inside before flicking the ball out to Connor Bower.

Jerome Yates stopped him in his tracks and the supporting defence helped bundle him into touch.

Skolars made certain of the win when Ronnie Palumbo took advantage of Tali's error from a high kick with Barran taking over kicking duties from Thorman.

