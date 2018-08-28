Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Skolars push Broncos hard in pre-season friendly

PUBLISHED: 11:00 29 January 2019

Andrew Jackson at the New River Stadium

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Pre-season friendly: London Skolars 22 London Broncos 36

London Skolars lost their second pre-season friendly against a young London Broncos side, going down 36-22.

The Broncos team included three of the side that won promotion to the Betfred Super League in the Million Pound Game at the end of last season.

Skolars absorbed some early pressure, but held Broncos out after conceding a goal-line drop-out.

Broncos opened the scoring midway through the first half when Kai Pearce-Paul slipped past the defence to touchdown on the right.

James Meadows returned the kick-off deep into Skolars’ half and they conceded another goal-line drop-out.

This time Gideon Boafo made a diagonal run to score on the left wing and Skolars were 10 points down.

The next kick-off was better for Skolars as they earned a scrum ten metres from the Broncos’ line.

Charlie Lawrence was held up over the try-line, after Richard Wilkinson’s grubber kick had forced a drop-out, but Skolars couldn’t find a gap in the defence.

Broncos’ next attack saw Sam Davis go over from close range and two minutes later, Boafo scored his second try when he finished off a run from former Skolars’ junior Dan Hindmarsh.

A break from Josh Hodson saw Pearce-Paul score his second try just before half-time, leaving Skolars trailing 26-0.

The second half saw an improved performance from Skolars as Harrison Brough evaded the defence to score out wide on the right.

Boafo, however, was unstoppable again as he finished off a Meadows break, racing from the half-way line to record his hat-trick to put Broncos further ahead.

Two tries in three minutes saw Skolars narrow the deficit as first Jordan Williams brushed off the defence to score on the right flank, before Mike Greenhalgh went over from close range.

Williams set up Skolars’ fourth try as he drew the defence, before offloading to Neil Thorman, who added his third conversion.

However, the final say went to Broncos with Boafo yet again racing past the defence to score his fourth try.

Most Read

Rise in burglaries and muggings in Crouch End and Muswell Hill sees public meeting called

Middle Lane, Crouch End saw a string of Christmas holiday break-ins. Picture: Polly Hancock

Revealed: Who is owed money as Café Hampstead goes bust owing £346k

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Trafficking survivor Beth: How I escaped – and how Camden charity Women+Health helped me recover

Beth outside Women+Health in Camden Town, the charity that helped her recover after she escaped trafficking. Picture: Beth

Domestic violence campaigner and mother of Jameela Jamil, Shireen, poses in anti-airbrushing campaign

Shireen Jamil, campaigner for victims of physical abuse, taking part in the anti-airbrushing campaign. Photo: Rob Greig

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Most Read

Rise in burglaries and muggings in Crouch End and Muswell Hill sees public meeting called

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revealed: Who is owed money as Café Hampstead goes bust owing £346k

#includeImage($article, 225)

Trafficking survivor Beth: How I escaped – and how Camden charity Women+Health helped me recover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Domestic violence campaigner and mother of Jameela Jamil, Shireen, poses in anti-airbrushing campaign

#includeImage($article, 225)

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Skolars push Broncos hard in pre-season friendly

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Emirates Stadium chosen as Rugby League World Cup host

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium will host a men's semi-final at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Highgate locals urge rethink on CPZ proposals at public meeting over controversial changes

Sian Berry explains a point to a member of the audience at the meeting in the Gatehouse pub, on the proposed new CPZ for Highgate.

Domestic violence campaigner and mother of Jameela Jamil, Shireen, poses in anti-airbrushing campaign

Shireen Jamil, campaigner for victims of physical abuse, taking part in the anti-airbrushing campaign. Photo: Rob Greig

‘Romford Pele’ visits Goals Dagenham to back Accept No Substitutes campaign

Ray Parlour dropped in on GOALS Dagenham to back the Accept No Substitutes campaign (pic Victory Visuals Harvey Gibson)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists