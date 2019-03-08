Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Skolars and Cougars play out entrhalling draw

PUBLISHED: 16:00 19 March 2019

Andrew Jackson at the New River Stadium

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Betfred League One: London Skolars 18 Keighley Cougars 18

London Skolars were held to an enthralling 18-18 draw at home to Keighley Cougars in Betfred League One.

Skolars gained a league point, but will be ruing missing out a win having led by 12 at half-time.

Keighley’s only first half points came from a London error when Craig Mullen picked up the ball in his own in-goal area and his pass to Joe Brown glanced off the post protector, with Benn Hardcastle racing to touch the ball down for an easy try.

Mullen soon made amends, brushing off the defence to open the scoring for Skolars.

London went ahead when Neil Thorman’s short pass saw Dan Hindmarsh break the defence in his own half, racing 50 metres before releasing Brown to score.

Thorman had a tough conversion from the touchline against the wind, but he managed to drift it between the posts.

Both sides were reduced to twelve men for ten minutes when Mike Greenhalgh and Josh Lynam were sin-binned for throwing punches in an otherwise good-natured game.

Skolars extended their lead two minutes later when Jordan Williams raced onto Richard Wilkinson’s grubber kick into the in-goal area, with Thorman’s conversion put the home side 18-6 up at the break.

London gave away a couple of penalties after the restart and it took some good defence to hold Jason Muranka up over the line.

When Jack Miller swerved his way past the defence to score under the posts, Hardcastle’s conversion put Keighley firmly back into contention.

Skolars used the wind better than the Cougars had done in the first half, forcing two goal-line drop-outs, but they missed a couple of opportunities where a drop-goal may have been better.

London did have a good chance to score outside, but the final pass drifted in front of Jacob Ogden.

Cougars scored their third try when Aaron Levy crashed over after taking a pass from Hardcastle, who added the conversion to level the scores with five minutes remaining.

Skolars tried for a drop-goal, but James Meadows’ attempt was deflected by a Cougars’ hand as the match ended in a draw.

Most Read

Dial a dealer: Camden to stop roll-out of new BT InLink kiosks after they get used by drug dealers

The InLink panel outside Camden Town tube station being used to make a phonecall. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Former Acland Burghley associate head Paul Newbury pleads guilty to possessing 2,000 child sex abuse images and class A drugs

Former associate headteacher of Acland Burghley School Paul Newbury. Picture: National Crime Agency

East Finchley crash: Police appeal for footage after woman, 63, killed by driver in High Road

The junction between the High Road and Lincoln Road in East Finchley, where a woman died on Saturday evening after being hit by a car. Picture: Google Maps

Old Street and Clerkenwell Road could be shut to through traffic as Islington plans improvements to notoriously unsafe corridor

Old Street is notorious for crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians. Picture: Google Maps

Famous Ruth Ellis murder pub The Magdala shuts its doors

The Magdala. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Dial a dealer: Camden to stop roll-out of new BT InLink kiosks after they get used by drug dealers

The InLink panel outside Camden Town tube station being used to make a phonecall. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Former Acland Burghley associate head Paul Newbury pleads guilty to possessing 2,000 child sex abuse images and class A drugs

Former associate headteacher of Acland Burghley School Paul Newbury. Picture: National Crime Agency

East Finchley crash: Police appeal for footage after woman, 63, killed by driver in High Road

The junction between the High Road and Lincoln Road in East Finchley, where a woman died on Saturday evening after being hit by a car. Picture: Google Maps

Old Street and Clerkenwell Road could be shut to through traffic as Islington plans improvements to notoriously unsafe corridor

Old Street is notorious for crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians. Picture: Google Maps

Famous Ruth Ellis murder pub The Magdala shuts its doors

The Magdala. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Skolars and Cougars play out entrhalling draw

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Spurs announce matchday pricing and freeze season-tickets for next season

A general view of Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Saracens’ Vunipola says England must learn from errors against Scotland

England and Scotland drew 38-38 in a classic Guinness Six Nations encounter on Saturday (pic: Gareth Fuller/PA)

Former Acland Burghley associate head Paul Newbury pleads guilty to possessing 2,000 child sex abuse images and class A drugs

Former associate headteacher of Acland Burghley School Paul Newbury. Picture: National Crime Agency

Betrayal, Harold Pinter Theatre

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton in Betrayal picture by Marc Brenner
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists