Six Saracens named in the England squad for Quilter Cup

Saracens' Billy Vunipola (centre) is tackled by Bath's Charlie Ewels (left) and Rhys Priestland during the Gallagher Premiership match at The Allianz Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

England men’s head coach Eddie Jones has named a 32-player squad for this weekend’s Quilter Cup, which including six Saracens stars.

England will take on the Barbarians at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday, October 26 (2pm KO) and it will be the first game for Jones’ side since March.

Jones said: “This is an important game for us and we’re looking forward to getting back to Twickenham and playing rugby.

“We’ve had two really good camps, going back to basics and how we want to play. The Barbarians squad has a rich blend of talent, so this week we’ll be testing ourselves under pressure and looking to take our game to the next level.”

Joe Marler (Harlequins) will also join up with the squad for reconditioning.

Following the Quilter Cup, which is an uncapped fixture, England will travel to Rome to face Italy in the final round of the delayed 2020 Guinness Six Nations on Saturday, October 31(4.45pm GMT KO).

England will then play four matches as part of the Autumn Nations Cup, returning to Twickenham Stadium for Quilter Internationals against Georgia (Saturday, November 14, 3pm KO) and Ireland (Saturday, November, 21, 3pm KO).

They will then face Wales away (Saturday, November, 28 4pm KO) bef ore a placing match at home to determine final position in the competition (Sunday, December 6, 2pm KO). All Autumn Nations Cup games will be live on Amazon Prime.

Squad: Ali Crossdale (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jonny May (Gloucester), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Tom Dunn (Bath), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Alex Moon (Northampton Saints), Beno Obano (Bath), David Ribbans (Northampton), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens) and Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons).