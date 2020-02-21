Six Saracens in England squad to face Ireland

England captain Owen Farrell with the Calcutta Cup after the Guinness Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. PA Wire/PA Images

England head coach Eddie Jones has named six Saracens in his 23-man squad to play Ireland in the third round of the Guinness Six Nations at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

England's Ben Earl celebrates a try scored by Ellis Genge during the Guinness Six Nations match against Scotland at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. England's Ben Earl celebrates a try scored by Ellis Genge during the Guinness Six Nations match against Scotland at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh.

In the front row, hooker Jamie George is flanked by Joe Marler and Kyle Sinckler, with clubmates George Kruis and Maro Itoje in partnership in the second row.

Captain Owen Farrell will play at inside centre, while Elliot Daly is selected at full-back and Ben Earl is included on the bench after making his debut in the win over Scotland.

Courtney Lawes is named at blind-side flanker with Sam Underhill at openside and Tom Curry at number eight.

Ben Youngs starts at scrum-half with George Ford at number 10 and Manu Tuilagi returning at outside centre, after missing the Scotland match through injury.

Jonathan Joseph, who will win his 50th cap this weekend, and Jonny May are on the wings.

You may also want to watch:

Charlie Ewels is named as a finisher alongside hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, props Ellis Genge and Will Stuart and lock Joe Launchbury and Henry Slade, who returns from injury.

Jones said: "We've had a really good training week with Thursday probably our best session of the Guinness Six Nations.

"Ireland are a very good team, extremely well-coached. They are a team we respect a lot. They will bring their usual physicality and under Andy Farrell they've opened up their game a little bit.

"They are a tactically smart team. Murray and Sexton, who have played 170 Tests between them, at nine and 10 will manage the game well. We've got to make sure we match their physicality and their emotion on the weekend.

"We trained at Twickenham Stadium in front of 10,000 fans last Friday and we can't wait to get back out there in front of 80,000 people on Sunday."

England: 15 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 41 caps); 14 Jonny May (Leicester Tigers, 54 caps); 13 Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers, 41 caps); 12 Owen Farrell (Saracens, 81 caps); 11 Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 49 caps); 10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 67 caps); 9 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 97 caps); 1 Joe Marler (Harlequins, 69 caps); 2 Jamie George (Saracens, 47 caps); 3 Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 33 caps); 4 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 36 caps); 5 George Kruis (Saracens, 43 caps); 6 Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 83 caps); 7 Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 17 caps); 8 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 21 caps).

Finishers: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 22 caps); 17 Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 16 caps); 18 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 1 cap); 19 Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 63 caps); 20 Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 13 caps); 21 Ben Earl (Saracens, 1 cap); 22 Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, 11 caps); 23 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 27 caps).