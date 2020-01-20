Search

Seven Saracens named in England Six Nations squad

PUBLISHED: 12:15 20 January 2020

Saracens' Ben Earl in action during a Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park (pic Tess Derry/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

England head coach Eddie Jones has named seven Saracens players in his 34-man squad for the Six Nations.

Owen Farrell and Elliot Daly are joined by fellow stalwarts Jamie George, Maro Itoje, George Kruis and Mako Vunipola, as well as the uncapped Ben Earl.

Of those picked, 22 played at the 2019 World Cup in Japan, when England reached the final only to lose to South Africa.

Earl is one of uncapped players named, alongside Tom Dunn, Ollie Thorley, Fraser Dingwall, George Furbank, Alex Moon, Will Stuart and Jacob Umaga.

Jones said: "The Guinness Six Nations for us is all about raising the standards in terms of the way we prepare, tactically and physically how we play the game, and the way we come together off the field.

"But our first task is beating France in France and that is the only game we need to worry about. We will begin our preparations in Portugal, get a bit of sun, some warm conditions and get ourselves physically and mentally right for the game.

"The first three days will be about getting organised. We have got players from 11 clubs so we need to get everyone on the same page quickly, spend a lot of time working on our togetherness and then by Tuesday next week we are in Test preparation for France."

On his selection Jones said: "It is always about winning the next game so we have picked the best squad available. At the same time we wanted to bring some young players in because we need to keep building our depth so for those new players it is an exciting opportunity for them."

England will assemble at Pennyhill Park on Wednesday and travel to Portugal on Thursday ahead of their first match against France in Paris on Sunday 2nd February.

Last week Jones' coaching staff were confirmed for the Guinness Six Nations with attack coach Simon Amor and forwards coach Matt Proudfoot joining defence coach John Mitchell and skills coach Steve Borthwick.

Forwards: Cowan-Dickie, Curry, Dunn, Earl, Ewels, Genge, George, Hill, Itoje, Kruis, Launchbury, Lawes, Ludlam, Marler, Moon, Sinckler, Stuart, Underhill, M Vunipola, Williams; backs: Daly, Devoto, Dingwall, Farrell, Ford, Furbank, Heinz, Joseph, May, Thorley, Tuilagi, Umaga, Watson, Youngs.

