Rugby Union: Saracens start defence against Saints

Saracens players lift the trophy following victory in the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Saracens will begin the defence of their Gallagher Premiership title at home against Northampton Saints.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The BT Sport cameras will also be at Allianz Park for the October 19 clash, which starts at 3pm.

The defending champions face trips to Leicester Tigers and Gloucester, either side of a meeting with London Irish before a break in the domestic competition for the start of European action in November.

You may also want to watch:

Mark McCall's side host Bristol Bears on December 21 and end the year on the road at Exeter Chiefs.

They visit Harlequins in January, with the return derby taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday March 28.

Sarries end the regular season at home against Bath.

Fixtures: NORTHAMPTON (Oct 19), Leicester (Oct 27), LONDON IRISH (Nov 2), Gloucester (Nov 9), Bath (Nov 29), BRISTOL (Dec 21), Exeter (Dec 29), WORCESTER (Jan 4), Harlequins (Jan 25), SALE (Feb 15), Wasps (Feb 22), Northampton (Feb 29), LEICESTER (March 7), Bristol (March 21), HARLEQUINS (March 28), GLOUCESTER (APril 11), London Irish (April 18), WASPS (April 25), Sale (May 9), EXETER (May 16), Worcester (May 30), BATH (June 6). Home matches in CAPITALS, subject to change.