Six Nations: Saracens six start for England in Scotland

PUBLISHED: 10:54 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 06 February 2020

England's Maro Itoje (centre left) and Owen Farrell (centre) looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris.

England's Maro Itoje (centre left) and Owen Farrell (centre) looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris.

PA Wire/PA Images

England head coach Eddie Jones has named six Saracens in his starting XV for the Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Mako Vunipola and Jamie George are named in the front row, with George Kruis and Maro Itoje selected in the second row.

Captain Owen Farrell will play at fly-half, as Elliot Daly continues on the win and uncapped Ben Earl is included among the finishers in the 23-man squad.

Jones said: "Preparation this week has been great. We have sought to address the issues from the France game and have had a really good and sharp preparation for Scotland.

"Scotland are a dangerous side. They like to play with a lot of width and with a lot of flow and tempo in their game. We want to make sure we dominate the gain line.

"Their win record against England at Murrayfield is substantially higher than their overall record against us, so we have to recognise they are a dangerous beast and we have to be at our best to beat them."

England: Furbank, May, Joseph, Farrell, Daly, Ford, Heinz; Vunipola, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Kruis, Ludlam, Underhill, Curry. Finishers: Dunn, Genge, Stuart, Launchbury, Lawes, Earl, Youngs, Devoto.

