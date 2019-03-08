Search

Advanced search

Rugby Union: Saracens Women too strong for Richmond

PUBLISHED: 16:33 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 01 October 2019

Mackenzie Carson scores for Saracens Women (pic Matt Impey/Wired Photos)

Mackenzie Carson scores for Saracens Women (pic Matt Impey/Wired Photos)

Archant

Saracens Women ran in eight tries in their 46-0 win over Richmond in the Tyrrells Premier 15s at Allianz Park.

Hannah Botterman attacks (pic Matt Impey/Wired Photos)Hannah Botterman attacks (pic Matt Impey/Wired Photos)

The hosts claimed a penalty try in a lacklustre first half and saw Mackenzie Carson and Lotte Clapp go over to build a 21-0 lead.

And Carson and Clapp touched down again in an improved second-half display, as Hannah Botterman, Sonia Green and Georgie Lingham also crossed.

You may also want to watch:

The penalty try came on just three minutes as their dominant scrum pushed Richmond back and Carson picked off a pass to go under the posts, with Lisa Martin converting.

Botterman's strong carry set up Clapp's first score, also converted by Martin, and she then went over herself from Jade Knight's quick tap.

Green muscled her way over to make it 31-0, with Rocky Clark held up short before Carson went over.

Aine Staunton unselfishly put Clapp in the left corner, before Lingham finished off a move on the other side.

Most Read

Man falls onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Man dies after falling onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Zahir Visiter: Killers used London Central Mosque to change clothes and evade the police, court told

Zahir Visiter. Picture: Met Police

Hampstead and Kilburn’s new Tory candidate Johnny Luk says he would back a no-deal Brexit

Johnny Luk on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Johnny Luk/Hampstead and Kilburn Conservative Association

Barron at 50: Veteran Muswell Hill hairdresser who styled Alvin Stardust and Michael McIntyre celebrates half a century

David Barron today. Picture: David Barron

Most Read

Man falls onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Man dies after falling onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Zahir Visiter: Killers used London Central Mosque to change clothes and evade the police, court told

Zahir Visiter. Picture: Met Police

Hampstead and Kilburn’s new Tory candidate Johnny Luk says he would back a no-deal Brexit

Johnny Luk on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Johnny Luk/Hampstead and Kilburn Conservative Association

Barron at 50: Veteran Muswell Hill hairdresser who styled Alvin Stardust and Michael McIntyre celebrates half a century

David Barron today. Picture: David Barron

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Rugby Union: Saracens Women too strong for Richmond

Mackenzie Carson scores for Saracens Women (pic Matt Impey/Wired Photos)

Bayern Munich coach Kovac hails Spurs progress under Pochettino

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac during the press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)

Loizou believes injuries were a key factor in Kingstonian defeat

Tom Loizou, manager of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Vertonghen knows he has more left in the tank as contract runs down at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen looks dejected at the end of the match during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Priceless Aubameyang, a lack of identity and Saka’s emergence – Five talking points from Arsenal’s draw with Manchester United

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists