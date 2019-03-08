Rugby Union: Saracens Women too strong for Richmond

Mackenzie Carson scores for Saracens Women (pic Matt Impey/Wired Photos) Archant

Saracens Women ran in eight tries in their 46-0 win over Richmond in the Tyrrells Premier 15s at Allianz Park.

Hannah Botterman attacks (pic Matt Impey/Wired Photos) Hannah Botterman attacks (pic Matt Impey/Wired Photos)

The hosts claimed a penalty try in a lacklustre first half and saw Mackenzie Carson and Lotte Clapp go over to build a 21-0 lead.

And Carson and Clapp touched down again in an improved second-half display, as Hannah Botterman, Sonia Green and Georgie Lingham also crossed.

The penalty try came on just three minutes as their dominant scrum pushed Richmond back and Carson picked off a pass to go under the posts, with Lisa Martin converting.

Botterman's strong carry set up Clapp's first score, also converted by Martin, and she then went over herself from Jade Knight's quick tap.

Green muscled her way over to make it 31-0, with Rocky Clark held up short before Carson went over.

Aine Staunton unselfishly put Clapp in the left corner, before Lingham finished off a move on the other side.