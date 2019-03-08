Saracens Wheelchair Rugby Club to provide new opportunities

Saracens Wheelchair Rugby Club, in Partnership with Allianz Archant

Saracens Wheelchair Rugby Club (SWRC), in partnership With Allianz, will provide opportunities in Hertfordshire and North London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

SWRC has been born out of a recognised need for a strongly structured, sustainable and successful wheelchair rugby club.

The club forms a new direction for Saracens and the Saracens Sports Foundation (SSF) and will provide competitive and recreational sports opportunities for individuals with a physical disability in wheelchair sport.

The Foundation currently runs a number of disability sports programmes including in rugby with Sarries RFC, golf with Sarries Swing and athletics with Sarries Track Club.

SWRC fits in with the award-winning Foundation's core statement: 'inspiring communities and changing lives through the power of sport'.

You may also want to watch:

SWRC will provide competitive and recreational opportunities for people aged 11+ to participate in wheelchair rugby. The club will offer both adults (16+) and junior (11+) training sessions.

Supporting the junior training will be the Saracens Wheelchair Rugby Schools Programme. This programme will work with SEND Schools and organisations across Herts and the North London areas and will provide a pathway for participants to attend the junior sessions at SWRC.

Kieran Crombie, Head of Foundation, said: "We are passionate about giving everyone access to sport, and all the additional benefits of regular physical activity. Over the last 20 years, we have provided over 20,000 disabled people with access to regular sport.

"The funding and support from Allianz will allow us to reach over 500 disabled people, giving them access to wheelchair rugby over the next season. I am proud to be part of the growth of wheelchair rugby, a sport that provides inclusive opportunities no matter your disability."

Carolyn Rich, head of brand marketing and social responsibility at Allianz Insurance, added: "Allianz is delighted to be supporting Saracens Wheelchair Rugby Club as part of our partnership with Saracens and long-term commitment to Paralympic sport.

"Through the programme, Saracens Sports Foundation is able provide more opportunities to both adults and young people that didn't have the chance to play sport before and its fantastic to be a part of that."

And Tom Horey, chairman of SWRC, said: "SWRC offers a fun, safe environment with no judgement for someone to play the sport and with Saracens and Allianz backing it's a good opportunity to join a fast-growing club that has the potential to be successful and offer a variety of playing opportunities."