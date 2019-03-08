We need to be better admits Mark McCall after Saracens reach Premiership final

Saracen's Nick Tompkins scores their sixth try during the Gallagher Premiership, Semi-final match at Allianz Park, London. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Mark McCall knows Saracens need to be much better when they step onto the field at Twickenham in the Gallagher Premiership final - despite a comfortable 44-19 win over Gloucester.

Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall talks to Liam Williams before the Gallagher Premiership, Semi-final match at Allianz Park, London. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall talks to Liam Williams before the Gallagher Premiership, Semi-final match at Allianz Park, London. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA

Two tries in the last 20 minutes saw the visitors claw back some of their deficit but Saracens had more than enough in hand by that point to ease across the finishing line.

However, the director of rugby admitted

He said: "The scoreline does them a disservice. We have to be better whoever we play. There are things we need to be better at. We have a very frustrated dressing room.

"The first 30 minutes was ok but the last 30 minutes wasn't good at all.

Saracen's Nick Tompkins scores their fifth try during the Gallagher Premiership, Semi-final match at Allianz Park, London. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA Saracen's Nick Tompkins scores their fifth try during the Gallagher Premiership, Semi-final match at Allianz Park, London. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA

"I don't think we got beyond three phases in attack as they did a job on us at the break down and we weren't good enough.

"The 10 minutes before half-time and the 10 minutes after were critical. We took advantage of crucial turnovers, most of which we won in the air so our kicking game and our ability to recover the ball back post-kicks was outstanding."

The Men in Black still managed to score six tries though, with century-maker Nick Tompkins bagging three of them in 14 second-half minutes.

And McCall was full of praise for one of the many breakthrough stars at Allianz Park this year.

"He's had a phenomenal season," the boss enthused. "I think he's played in every Premiership and European Cup game either as a starter or from the bench. He's really risen this year.

"He's defended really well and gives us go forward.

"This has been his breakthrough year and he looked really good out there."

One downside for Saracens was the injury in the first half to skipper Brad Barritt, a moment which ironically hastened the arrival of Tomkins into the fray.

He limped out of the action with a hamstring injury and McCall admitted he will be "unlikely" to feature in seven days time.