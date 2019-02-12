Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Saracens show strength in depth to tame Tigers, leave McCall targetting title treble

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 February 2019

Saracens' Ben Spencer (right) makes a clearing kick in front of Leicester's Harry Wells (pic Jonathan Brady/PA)

Saracens' Ben Spencer (right) makes a clearing kick in front of Leicester's Harry Wells (pic Jonathan Brady/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Mark McCall thinks his Saracens squad is deep enough to compete for a famous treble after seeing a youthful side ease past Leicester 33-10 on Saturday.

Saracens' Matt Gallagher (right) gets away from Leicester's Ben White (left) during the Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park (pic Jonathan Brady/PA)Saracens' Matt Gallagher (right) gets away from Leicester's Ben White (left) during the Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park (pic Jonathan Brady/PA)

The defending Premiership champions are without many of their top stars due to the Six Nations but still had enough in the tank to see off the Tigers and move back to the top of the table.

Richard Wigglesworth, Tom Woolstencroft, Ben Spencer and David Strettle all crossed for tries at Allianz Park, where the hosts rebounded strongly after trailing at half-time.

And McCall was enthused by his young charges, who continue to stake their claim for a place in the team ahead of the Premiership run-in and Heineken Cup knock-out stages – which sees Saracens host Glasgow Warriors in the last eight.

“With the way the boys have played in these past four weeks, helping us put points on the board, we’ve now got a bit of flexibility in terms of managing the squad so that we’re fresh come April and May,” said McCall whose his side plays in the Premiership Rugby Cup final next month.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall (pic Jonathan Brady/PA)Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall (pic Jonathan Brady/PA)

“We didn’t target or particularly have a focus on the bonus point. Our intention in this period is to help some of the younger boys along in terms of exposure, and they’ve shown what they can do.

“We wanted to build on the momentum we’ve managed to build since the defeat at Sale, and the boys have shown what they’re all about. Guys like Matt Gallagher, who I’m absolutely delighted for, is a great example of what we want to do with our guys in terms of development.

“These periods are crucial for us. We don’t really care what the league table looks like at this stage; there’s still a long way to go, and our aim in these weeks is to give lads a platform to play.

“The youngsters have shown plenty in the recent European Cup games and in the Prem Cup, so from that perspective, it’s a lot of boxes ticked.”

Leicester are now ninth in the table and looking nervously over their shoulder after an eighth defeat from 13 league games.

Wales winger Johan Holmes scored their only try and director of rugby Geordan Murphy admits they were outclassed in the second half.

“We blinked and Saracens just chipped away. The scoreline is reflective of the performance. We brought on some of the young guys to try and inject a little bit of energy into it, but it just didn’t happen and we’ll have a look at that,” he said.

“It was competitive while we stayed in the territory battle, but when we fell behind on the scoreboard, it was tough and they managed to get on top of us.

“At 18-10 I felt if we could nick something we might have seen a grandstand finish, but it just went the other way and we looked out on our feet. Our coverage in the back-field wasn’t great and Saracens will punish you if you’re not up to it.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Village’s ‘safety fears’ amid rise in antisocial behaviour and graffiti

Graffiti around Belsize Village

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that attracted dozens of investors from north London

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Four jailed for murdering Kentish Town teenager Lewis Blackman in Kensington

Lewis Blackman. Picture: Met Police

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Karl Marx memorial at Highgate Cemetery defaced for second time in weeks – and plaque is now ‘unfixable’

Karl Marx's memorial in Highgate Cemetery has been vandalised for the second time this month. Picture: Highgate Cemetery

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

#includeImage($article, 225)

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Saracens show strength in depth to tame Tigers, leave McCall targetting title treble

Saracens' Ben Spencer (right) makes a clearing kick in front of Leicester's Harry Wells (pic Jonathan Brady/PA)

Hampstead fend off Letchworth with strong defensive display

The latest news from the local rugby union scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Four stoppage-time goals produce most dramatic of finishes

Wingate & Finchley players celebrate their late goal at Folkestone Invicta with the fans (pic: Martin Addison).

Haringey’s hopes take another hit with loss at home

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou shows his frustration on the touchline (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Village’s ‘safety fears’ amid rise in antisocial behaviour and graffiti

Graffiti around Belsize Village
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists