Search

Advanced search

Stars spread Christmas cheer to Sarries disability programme

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 December 2019

Saracens players helped spread some Christmas cheer to the club's disability programme

Saracens players helped spread some Christmas cheer to the club's disability programme

Archant

Saracens and England stars helped spread some Christmas joy as they surprised the team's disability programme, the Sarries, at their prizegiving ceremony.

Saracens players helped spread some Christmas cheer to the club's disability programmeSaracens players helped spread some Christmas cheer to the club's disability programme

Jack Singleton, Ben Earl and Calum Clark put the youngsters through their paces in a series of touch rugby training drills on the pitch at Allianz Park, before joining former Saracens player Will Fraser to hand out trophies.

The Saracens Sport Foundation has been running the pioneering programme for 12 to 20-year-olds with autism and other learning disabilities to encourage participation in sport for its social, mental and physical benefits.

Every week Paul Tanner, of sponsors Alan Day Group, and his team of volunteers from Hampstead, New Southgate and The City turn up to help out with training the children while mums and dads enjoy refreshments in the Sarrie's VIP area.

You may also want to watch:

Other first-team players who regularly assist with training include England star Billy Vunipola, hooker Jamie George, Neil de Kock, Schalk Brits and Brad Barritt.

Tanner, who helps run the sessions with Saracens Sports Foundation, said: "The Sarries RFC is an amazing scheme that really captures the spirit of Christmas - bringing everyone together and creating memories for the children to have forever.

"A phenomenal amount of work has been put into this over the last 12 months and all of the boys have benefited from it greatly. One of our young men has just been accepted into University and we are so proud of his achievements and the example he is setting to the rest of the team.

"I'd like to thank the mums and dads that have really helped make this programme a success with their tireless commitment and encouragement and in bringing the youngsters to all the sessions."

Sarries RFC is one of a number of disability programmes run by the rugby club.

Most Read

Mystery over origin of Hampstead Heath tree which has become ‘guerilla art’

'Guerilla art'? Bricks appeared in a dead tree on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Geoff Barraclough

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

West Hampstead homophobic bus attack: Teen has sentence extended

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Liveable Crouch End: ‘Improvements needed’ says report showing impact of traffic trial

Middle Lane, which was closed to through traffic as part of a Liveable Neighbourhoods trial. Picture: Sam Volpe

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Most Read

Mystery over origin of Hampstead Heath tree which has become ‘guerilla art’

'Guerilla art'? Bricks appeared in a dead tree on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Geoff Barraclough

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

West Hampstead homophobic bus attack: Teen has sentence extended

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Liveable Crouch End: ‘Improvements needed’ says report showing impact of traffic trial

Middle Lane, which was closed to through traffic as part of a Liveable Neighbourhoods trial. Picture: Sam Volpe

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Stars spread Christmas cheer to Sarries disability programme

Saracens players helped spread some Christmas cheer to the club's disability programme

McCall hails Max effect as Saracens come from behind to tame Bristol Bears

Saracens' Max Malins in action during a Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ljungberg: Arteta will make Arsenal even better

Everton coach Duncan Ferguson (left) and Arsenal coach Freddie Ljungberg on the touchline

Martin Peters

Martin Peters, West Ham United

Premiership: Saracens 47 Bristol 13

Saracens Max Malins during the Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists