Saracens’ Spencer gets World Cup call

Saracens' Ben Spencer is set to make his Rugby World Cup debut in the tournament's final after Willi Heinz was ruled out by a hamstring problem sustained against New Zealand.

Heinz came on in the 63rd minute of the stunning 19-7 semi-final victory over the All Blacks on Saturday, which has booked England a final berth against either South Africa or Wales next weekend.

While the Gloucester half-back struggled on until the end, the Rugby Football Union has confirmed he will play no further part in the tournament and have summoned Spencer to Japan.

Scrum-half Spencer has won three caps as a replacement and will perform the same role as deputy to Ben Youngs at International Stadium Yokohama.

The 27-year-old made his debut on England's 2018 tour of South Africa and he has made a strong start to the current domestic campaign, scoring 48 points in three matches for Saracens.

Spencer becomes the ninth member of Saracens in Eddie Jones' England squad, which has a number of injury concerns ahead of the final with Owen Farrell and Jonny May nursing dead legs, while prop Kyle Sinckler has a calf issue.

Anthony Watson was able to finish the semi-final demolition of New Zealand but he received regular treatment during the game for an unspecified knock.

Meanwhile, Heinz will stay with the squad at their training base in Tokyo.