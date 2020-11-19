Saracens six to start for England against Ireland

England's Jonathan Joseph, Ben Youngs and Owen Farrell during the training session at the Lensbury Hotel, London PA Wire/PA Images

Eddie Jones has named six Saracens in his starting XV for England’s Quilter International against Ireland – with two more on the bench – this weekend.

England's Max Malins during the training session at the Lensbury Hotel, London. England's Max Malins during the training session at the Lensbury Hotel, London.

England will host Ireland at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday (3pm) as they look to build on their winning start to the Autumn Nations Cup – after beating Georgia 40-0 in their opening match.

Owen Farrell will captain the side at fly-half, with clubmate Elliot Daly at full-back, as Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola line up in the pack.

Ollie Lawrence will make his second start for England at outside centre, with Henry Slade at inside centre.

The team’s most-capped player, Ben Youngs, will play at scrum half, while Jonathan Joseph and Jonny May are on the wing.

George, who scored a hat-trick of tries against Georgia, is at hooker with Mako Vunipola (loose-head prop) and Kyle Sinckler (tight-head prop) beside him in the front row.

Itoje moves to lock, joining Joe Launchbury, to complete the tight five.

Tom Curry (blindside) and Sam Underhill (openside) return to the starting line-up as flankers, with Billy Vunipola making up the back row at number eight.

George Ford returns from injury and is named as a finisher along with last weekend’s debutant Max Malins and Ben Earl – the Saracens youngsters currently on loan at Bristol – and try-scorer Dan Robson. Tom Dunn, Ellis Genge, Jonny Hill and Will Stuart complete the bench.

Jones said: “I’ve picked the strongest team possible for the most important game of our season.

“We have the highest respect for the Ireland and their coach Andy Farrell. They’ve had good preparation with two wins and a dominant display against Wales, and we will need to be at our best on Saturday.

“We’ve trained well this week, we’re expecting a tough, physical game against Ireland and we’ve reflected that in our sessions. We’ll look to lift our performance even higher and are looking forward to a really good game of rugby.”

England will then play their final group game in Llanelli, against hosts Wales, at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday November 28 (4pm).

Their final Quilter International, a tournament placing game, will be played at Twickenham on Sunday December 6 (2pm).

England v Ireland is live on Amazon Prime and Channel 4.

England: 15. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 44 caps); 14. Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 52 caps); 13. Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 2 caps); 12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps); 11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 58 caps); 10. Owen Farrell (c) (Saracens, 85 caps); 9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 101 caps); 1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 61 caps); 2. Jamie George (Saracens, 51 caps); 3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 37 caps); 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 40 caps); 5. Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 66 caps); 6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 25 caps); 7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 19 caps); 8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 53 caps).

Finishers: 16. Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby, 2 caps); 17. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 20 caps); 18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 5 caps); 19. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 1 cap); 20. Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 5 caps); 21. Dan Robson (Wasps, 4 caps); 22. George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 69 caps); 23. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 1 cap).