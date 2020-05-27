Search

Advanced search

Saracens sign Wales scrum-half Aled Davies

PUBLISHED: 11:13 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 27 May 2020

Wales' Aled Davies is tackled during the 2019 Rugby World Cup match at the Kumamoto Stadium (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Wales' Aled Davies is tackled during the 2019 Rugby World Cup match at the Kumamoto Stadium (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Wales scrum-half Aled Davies is joining Saracens ahead of their Championship campaign.

The 27-year-old, who has won 20 caps for his country, is leaving the Ospreys to sign a three-year deal at Allianz Park.

Davies played for Scarlets before joining the Ospreys in 2018 and was part of the Welsh squad at last year’s Rugby World Cup.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s a great opportunity for me at a massive club,” he said. “It’s a massive honour to come here and I can’t wait to get started.

“It seems like there is a good team and family ethos around the club which is very attractive for me and my family.

“I’m looking forward to putting my stamp on things and making an impact, hopefully.”

Saracens were relegated from the Premiership for salary cap breaches.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

The Savannah cat looked

Muswell Hill photographer captures lockdown life from the doorstep in charity project

The portraits of people in front of their front doors during lockdown. Picture: Jenny Smith

‘This is a massive challenge’: Alexandra Palace faces £1m funding gap as it asks public to help plug lockdown shortfall

Chief executive Louise Stewart says it is

Primrose Hill robbery: Police appeal after delivery driver tied up during theft of expensive watches

The Audi was used to steal watches including a Cle de Cartier watch. Picture: Met Police

“I was terrified”: Alexandra Palace closes boating lake after spate of people pushed in

Picture: Corinne Sweet/Alexandra Palace

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

The Savannah cat looked

Muswell Hill photographer captures lockdown life from the doorstep in charity project

The portraits of people in front of their front doors during lockdown. Picture: Jenny Smith

‘This is a massive challenge’: Alexandra Palace faces £1m funding gap as it asks public to help plug lockdown shortfall

Chief executive Louise Stewart says it is

Primrose Hill robbery: Police appeal after delivery driver tied up during theft of expensive watches

The Audi was used to steal watches including a Cle de Cartier watch. Picture: Met Police

“I was terrified”: Alexandra Palace closes boating lake after spate of people pushed in

Picture: Corinne Sweet/Alexandra Palace

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs boss Mourinho expects lower transfers fees after coronavirus pandemic

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

Saracens sign Wales scrum-half Aled Davies

Wales' Aled Davies is tackled during the 2019 Rugby World Cup match at the Kumamoto Stadium (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Coronavirus: Bowlers ‘will be able to swing ball’ says Dukes owner

A collection of Dukes and Son cricket balls

Coronavirus: Premier League in tech talks over contact training

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (centre) plays head table tennis during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground in March

Coronavirus: Former RFU chief suggests ‘Cup of World Rugby’

Former RFU chief executive Francis Baron (right) and then Director of Elite Rugby Rob Andrew during a press conference in 2009
Drive 24