Saracens sign Wales scrum-half Aled Davies

Wales' Aled Davies is tackled during the 2019 Rugby World Cup match at the Kumamoto Stadium (Pic: Adam Davy/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Wales scrum-half Aled Davies is joining Saracens ahead of their Championship campaign.

The 27-year-old, who has won 20 caps for his country, is leaving the Ospreys to sign a three-year deal at Allianz Park.

Davies played for Scarlets before joining the Ospreys in 2018 and was part of the Welsh squad at last year’s Rugby World Cup.

“It’s a great opportunity for me at a massive club,” he said. “It’s a massive honour to come here and I can’t wait to get started.

“It seems like there is a good team and family ethos around the club which is very attractive for me and my family.

“I’m looking forward to putting my stamp on things and making an impact, hopefully.”

Saracens were relegated from the Premiership for salary cap breaches.