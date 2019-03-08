Search

Saracens stars take part in training session for children with learning disabilities

PUBLISHED: 17:02 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 17 June 2019

Saracens rugby players Alex Goode, Jackson Wray and Alex Lozowski took part in an end of season training session for children with learning difficulties. Picture: Jacob Gilles

Archant

A group of Saracens rugby players have taken part in an end of season training session for children with learning difficulties.

Alex Goode, Jackson Wray and Alex Lozowski joined the kids in a series of technical and physical challenges at Allianz Park.

England full-back Goode said: "Having been down here a few times and seeing all the kids involved in the programme and the smiles on their faces, it's just brilliant.

"I've been at Saracens my whole life and this is a small way where I can give back and help these kids have a great day.

"Just to be a part of it is amazing. I think on a skill level, their understanding of the game and their technique has improved dramatically. The level they've gone up to is incredible.

"I think the interaction with each other - how they communicate so well now - is brilliant.

"Certainly from the start, some of the new guys weren't as good as that and now you can just see how much they've blossomed, how confident they are with everyone else in the group and how much they want to get involved."

The session was sponsored by Alan Day, which runs weekly training sessions with the youngsters every Monday at Allianz Park which focus on improving their health and mental wellbeing.

Paul Tanner, managing director of Alan Day, added: "I've been involved with Saracens RFC for four years now and as I say each time, it's amazing to see the growth in the boys week in, week out."

The session was organised in association with the Sarries Sport Foundation.

Wray said: "I've been here for a long time now and all the lads are so pleased that Paul's committed to doing this.

"It's not easy to run the programme so it's great to see Paul take the time to do it and give a little back to the community.

"The kids love coming down here on a Monday and we try and get down as much as possible to make it even more special for them."

Lozowski added: " Having heard about what goes on, I had to come down for myself to spend a bit of time with kids and chuck the ball around. I'm glad they're enjoying it."

