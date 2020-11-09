Search

Saracens’ Owen Farrell believes England can ‘kick on’ after Six Nations triumph

PUBLISHED: 11:08 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 09 November 2020

England captain and Saracens fly-half Owen Farrell. Picture: David Davies/PA

England captain and Saracens fly-half Owen Farrell. Picture: David Davies/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Saracens fly-half Owen Farrell has stressed the importance of England clinching the Six Nations title a year after being crushed by South Africa in the World Cup final.

Victory over Italy in Rome sealed the third Championship crown of the Eddie Jones era a fortnight before their Autumn Nations Cup campaign begins against Georgia.

The triumph at the Stadio Olimpico came 12 months after being overwhelmed by the Springboks in Yokohama.

“It is important to kick on. Definitely. Obviously winning a trophy is a by-product of that,” England captain Farrell said.

“Winning trophies is an outcome of making sure the boys come in and get together and kick on as a group.

“I feel like we are going in that direction. The most exciting thing is that we still have loads more left in us.

“It was good to get another trophy with this group and perform as we did throughout the Six Nations, but now is the time to look ahead and really get stuck into it.”

