Lozowski knows Sarries must improve for Saints

Alex Lewington scores a try for Saracens at Northampton Saints in September (pic: Paul Harding/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

North Londoners lost 30-24 at Gloucester last Friday

Saracens' Alex Goode breaks through the challenge of Cobus Reinach and Courtney Lawes at Northampton Saints in September (pic: Paul Harding/PA) Saracens' Alex Goode breaks through the challenge of Cobus Reinach and Courtney Lawes at Northampton Saints in September (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Alex Lozowski says there is plenty for Saracens to work on ahead of hosting Northampton Saints in the Gallagher Premiership on Saturday.

Last weekend saw the north Londoners lose in the league for just the third time this term, going down 30-24 away to Gloucester.

Sarries were missing several key players, many of whom were away on international duty with their countries for the latest matches in the Guinness Six Nations.

A disappointing first half at Kingsholm saw Mark McCall’s men muster just a solitary Lozowski penalty as they trailed 16-3 at the break.

Though Michael Rhodes crossed in the second half, the Allianz Park club could not make any significant inroads into Gloucester’s lead.

However, late tries from Matt Gallagher and Jackson Wray, both of which were converted by Lozowski, at least ensured Saracens took a losing bonus point.

But after falling back to second behind leaders Exeter Chiefs, utility back Lozowski knows the north Londoners must improve if they are to beat Saints on Saturday.

Speaking to the club website, the 25-year-old said: “We know we weren’t really there last week; we didn’t get our basics right and I think Gloucester fully deserved their win. 1We didn’t pin our game together very well and we probably got outmuscled a little bit.

“Gloucester played a really physical game which we couldn’t really keep up with, so there is a lot to work on for next week.”

Without the likes of England internationals Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Billy Vunipola, Saracens were unable to find their rhythm at Gloucester last weekend.

The north Londoners looked to be on their way to a heavy defeat before the late tries from Gallagher and Wray saw them restore some pride.

Crucially, the two scores also allowed McCall’s men to take a losing bonus point from the game and that is a plus-point that Lozowski is clinging to.

“It’s nice to be able to get that bonus point and the positive from that is we stuck at it,” he added.

“It showed good fight and good spirit from the boys to stick at it for the full 80 and come away with something.”

Saracens will aim to turn in an improved display at home to Northampton this Saturday.