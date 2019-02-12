Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Saracens hope to tame Tigers in league match

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 February 2019

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

North Londoners beat Worcester Warriors in Premiership Rugby Cup last weekend

Saracens return to Gallagher Premiership action on Saturday when they play host to Leicester Tigers.

The north Londoners have spent the past few weeks playing in the Premiership Rugby Cup and have certainly enjoyed their time in that competition.

A victory over Harlequins in their final pool stage game at the end of January saw Sarries make it through to the semi-finals of the cup.

The Allianz Park outfit came up against top seeds Worcester Warriors away from home in the final four, but upset the odds to record a 38-22 success to go through.

Saracens will now face Northampton Saints in the final, which will take place at Franklin’s Gardens on March 17.

Before that, however, comes the small matter of another Gallagher Premiership clash for the north Londoners as they welcome Leicester this weekend.

Though it is a blank weekend in the Guinness Six Nations, Mark McCall’s men are likely to be without many of their international stars for Saturday’s game.

That means the likes of England’s Owen Farrell, Jamie George, George Kruis and Billy Vunipola, Wales’ Liam Williams and Scotland’s Sean Maitland will all be unavailable for Sarries as they bid to tame the Tigers.

Two players who will definitely miss out are Mako Vunipola and Maro Itoje after they sustained injuries while on England duty in the opening rounds of the Six Nations.

While Itoje is expected back before the end of the Six Nations, the news concerning Vunipola is not so good.

The prop has been ruled out for 10 weeks with ankle ligament injury, meaning he will miss the remainder of the Six Nations.

The 28-year-old has also been ruled out of Saracens’ Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors on March 30 and faces a race against time to be fit for the semi-finals on the weekend of April 19-21 should the north Londoners advance.

The loss of Vunipola is a huge blow for both England and Saracens as the season heads towards its climax.

News of Vuinpola’s injury could hand Richard Barrington an extended run in the first team and he will hope to prove his worth.

Most Read

Cyclist killed in West Hampstead after ‘colliding with wall’

Alice House in West End Lane, West Hampstead. Picture: Google Maps

Haringey ReSisters: Protest against ‘anti-transgender’ Hornsey Rise meeting that was barred from Crouch End school

Venice Allan, Posie Parker and Dr Julia Long in New York City. Picture: Venice Allan

Teenager seriously injured after falling from Archway Bridge

The Archway bridge. Picture: Rocker_44/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

New ‘romantic inspired’ Valentine’s postbox for Hampstead in honour of John Keats

Actors from Keats House Museum are pictured at the unveiling of a

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Saracens hope to tame Tigers in league match

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)

Naz wants Spurs Ladies to make it all the way to Wembley

Jessica Naz is congratulated by her team-mates after scoring for Tottenham Hotspur Ladies in their 3-0 win over Lewes Women (pic: Wu's Photography).

Ofori puts unbeaten record on the line against Ellison

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

Borough look for home comforts when Tanners visit Coles Park

Haringey Borough goalkeeper Valery Pajetat kicks the ball forward (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Favre frustrated by Dortmund’s ‘gift’ to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris makes a save from Borussia Dortmund's Dan-Axel Zagadou during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg match at Wembley Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists