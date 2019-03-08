Search

Saracens Women set for crunch meeting with Harlequins

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 April 2019

Saracens celebrate winning the Tyrrells Premiers 15s final last season (pic: Henry Browne/RFU)

Saracens celebrate winning the Tyrrells Premiers 15s final last season (pic: Henry Browne/RFU)

2018 The RFU

Sunday’s showpiece event in Northampton is repeat of last year’s final which north Londoners won

Saracens Women will hope to complete a successful defence of their Tyrrells Premer 15s title when they meet Harlequins Ladies in the final on Saturday.

This year's showpiece event at Franklin's Gardens in Northampton is a repeat of last year's final which the north Londoners won 24-20.

Sarries finished the regular season at the top of the standings having lost just once all season, with Quins coming second.

The two best teams in the country are set to do battle again this weekend and another close-fought contest is expected.

In addition to a potentially enthralling game, there will also be an array of half-time entertainment on offer for those in attendance.

There will be a chance to win exciting prizes and catch some delicious freebies from sponsors Tyrrells, including a half-time shower of crisps.

Tickets for the final remain on sale from eticketing.co.uk/rfu and are priced at £10 for adults, while children under 16 go free.

