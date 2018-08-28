Saracens aim to secure top seeding with a win

North Londoners won 28-10 in Lyon last weekend

Saracens return home to face Glasgow Warriors in the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday looking to maintain their perfect record in the group stages.

A 28-10 victory in Lyon on Sunday saw the north Londoners become the first team to qualify for this season’s knockout stages and they look set to have home advantage in the quarter-finals.

Victory over Glasgow will be enough to see Sarries become the top seeds in the knockout stages which should, in theory at least, hand them a more favourable route to May’s final in Newcastle.

And centre Nick Tompkins says Mark McCall’s men will be full of confidence for the visit from Warriors following last weekend’s success in Lyon.

The 23-year-old told the club website: “The Lyon game was a tough game, but it was a good game.

“Lyon kept the ball in-field a lot and it was a big shift from a lot of the boys.

“The forwards, it was unbelievable work from them and Mako Vunipola with two assists was unbelievable.

“Every time we come away from home, we see it as a great opportunity to show what we’re about and I think we did that against Lyon.

“There are obviously things we want to improve on, but we showed what we’re about in spades. It’s a massive ‘big up’ for us to take into Glasgow.”

Tompkins crossed twice for Saracens in last weekend’s win over Lyon, with Ben Spencer and Jackson Wray also dotting down, while Owen Farrell added eight points from the tee.

The young centre has become a key player for McCall’s men this term, regularly featuring in the Gallagher Premiership as well as European competition.

And Tompkins says he was happy to play his part in the success in France for the north Londoners last weekend.

“It was a good feeling and it was nice to get a couple of tries,” added the young centre.

“It was nice to help the team out just weaselling away, but it was the win that was important.”

When Saracens made the trip to Glasgow in their first European game of the season in October, they secured a 13-3 victory.

A similar result this weekend would be enough to see the north London guarantee them the number one seed for the knockout stages .