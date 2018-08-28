Farrell leads Saracens contingent in England squad for Six Nations

Owen Farrell is one of seven Saracens players in the England squad for their Six Nations match against Ireland (pic: Paul Harding/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Seven Sarries players in 35-man squad for first game of tournament

Saracens fly-half Owen Farrell looks set to captain England in their opening game of this year’s Six Nations against Ireland in Dublin on February 2.

Farrell is one of seven Sarries players named in Eddie Jones’ 35-man squad for their first fixture.

With fellow co-captain Dylan Hartley missing through injury, it seems Farrell will lead his side against the defending champions next month.

Also named in the England squad are club colleagues Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Billy Vunipola and Ben Earl, who is yet to make his senior international bow.

Saracens fullback Alex Goode, who has been in scintillating form this term, has surprisingly been overlooked, as have centres Alex Lozowski and Nick Tompkins, scrum-halves Richard Wigglesworth and Ben Spencer, lock Nick Isiekwe and flankers Michael Rhodes and Jackson Wray.

The 35-man England squad will head out to Portugal next week for a training camp ahead of their match against Ireland on February 2.

Saracens wings Liam Williams and Sean Maitland have been named in the Wales and Scotland squads respectively for the opening two rounds of this year’s Six Nations.