Saracens double investment in women's team ahead of the upcoming campaign

Saracens women in action (Pic: Lara Miller Photography) Archant

Saracens have announced it has doubled its investment in Saracens Women with the aim of improving the club's infrastructure; offering financial support for players and delivering bespoke player development programmes, to help keep the Tyrrells Premier 15s Champions at the forefront of the game.

Player contracts for the 2019/20 season, while unpaid, will ensure that every member of the Women's squad will receive a wide range of support, on and off the pitch.

This includes medical and nutritional support, personalised strength and conditioning programmes, Individual Development Plan sessions and support with personal development.

Up to ten players within the Saracens Women squad will receive retainers while there will be an introduction of match fees for every 1st XV fixture for the upcoming season.

The investment also includes the creation of three new roles as Laura Eddie has been appointed Director of Women's Sport, Lewis Sones - Women's Performance Pathway Manager and Harry Waine, full-time Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Saracens Chief Executive Mitesh Velani said: "We are really proud of the achievements of our Women's team and we want to continue to do more to support them in the years to come. With the growing appetite for women's rugby it's the perfect time to take the next step in growing the Women's team.

"We are in a unique position, not only to push for continued success on the pitch, but to drive standards off it."

Saracen's Director of Women's Sport, Laura Eddie said: "This investment is about ensuring that we are sustainable and building for the long-term rather than the short-term. We pride ourselves on being a club that cares and it's important to us that we continue supporting all of our players on and off the pitch."

"For us this is a continuation of what has come before. We want to make sure people can continue to watch world-class rugby when they come to Allianz Park and developing the infrastructure will go a long way towards doing that.

Saracens Women and England fullback Sarah McKenna said: "I think it's really great that the club is increasing its support for the Women's team. The fact that everyone on the squad, no matter their level, will be able to receive this much support shows that the club cares about the Women's team and is committed to helping us continue to be successful."

Saracens Women EPS players now train on a daily basis at the Men's training base at Old Albanian RFC with other members of the Saracens squad also having the opportunity to train there throughout the season.

This will also allow the players and Women's staff to utilise the medical and sports science expertise and provision within the Men's performance setup.

Saracens Women's first home game of the season will be on Sunday, September, 29 against Richmond FC at Allianz Park.