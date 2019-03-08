Saracens to donate season ticket funds to local high school

Saracens celebrate winning the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Harding/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Saracens have announced they will donate 50pc of the proceeds from every new season ticket sold in July to Saracens High School.

The funds will be used primarily for the provision of sports coaches, kit and equipment at the school.

Saracens High School, located one mile from Allianz Park in North London, is the first free mainstream secondary school in the country to be opened by a professional sports club and is attended by many disadvantaged young people.

Headmaster of Saracens High School, Dr Matt Stevens said: "Our school places huge emphasis on providing enrichment opportunities for all our pupils, helping them to develop their communication, leadership and organisational skills, as well as building resilience, confidence, and emotional intelligence.

"It's great to know that supporters of Saracens are contributing to our programmes and enhancing the lives of future generations."