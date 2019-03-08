Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Saracens to donate season ticket funds to local high school

PUBLISHED: 11:12 03 July 2019

Saracens celebrate winning the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Harding/PA

Saracens celebrate winning the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Harding/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Saracens have announced they will donate 50pc of the proceeds from every new season ticket sold in July to Saracens High School.

The funds will be used primarily for the provision of sports coaches, kit and equipment at the school.

You may also want to watch:

Saracens High School, located one mile from Allianz Park in North London, is the first free mainstream secondary school in the country to be opened by a professional sports club and is attended by many disadvantaged young people.

Headmaster of Saracens High School, Dr Matt Stevens said: "Our school places huge emphasis on providing enrichment opportunities for all our pupils, helping them to develop their communication, leadership and organisational skills, as well as building resilience, confidence, and emotional intelligence.

"It's great to know that supporters of Saracens are contributing to our programmes and enhancing the lives of future generations."

Most Read

Educational partner being sought to keep Hampstead private school afloat

The upper school's main building in New End, Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Stevie Wonder at BST Hyde Park

Stevie Wonder plays BST British Summer Time in Hyde Park on July 6

Swain’s Lane crash: Judge jails BMW driver for 20 months after ‘terrifying moment’ left cyclist seriously injured

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Saving Hampstead Heath one expansion at a time:​ A fighting history

A 19th century map of the Heath by Rogers Field. Picture: H&HS

EXCLUSIVE: New Arsenal kit is ‘10 out of 10’ according to Gunners legend David Seaman

Arsenal legend David Seaman speaks to The Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney at the Arsenal kit launch at The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Educational partner being sought to keep Hampstead private school afloat

The upper school's main building in New End, Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Stevie Wonder at BST Hyde Park

Stevie Wonder plays BST British Summer Time in Hyde Park on July 6

Swain’s Lane crash: Judge jails BMW driver for 20 months after ‘terrifying moment’ left cyclist seriously injured

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Saving Hampstead Heath one expansion at a time:​ A fighting history

A 19th century map of the Heath by Rogers Field. Picture: H&HS

EXCLUSIVE: New Arsenal kit is ‘10 out of 10’ according to Gunners legend David Seaman

Arsenal legend David Seaman speaks to The Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney at the Arsenal kit launch at The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Saracens to donate season ticket funds to local high school

Saracens celebrate winning the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Harding/PA

Foyth’s hopes of winning Copa America over after Brazil loss

Tottenham Hotpsur's Juan Foyth is in Brazil with Argentina for the Copa America (pic: Mark Kerton/PA).

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal don’t need Wilfried Zaha according to club legend David Seaman

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Kaiser Chiefs Ricky Wilson launches sustainable seaweed oils

Highgate resident Ricky Wilson from Kaiser Chiefs launches his own brand of flavoured oils in Camden Town Sainsbury's

Barnet Council criticised over cuts to public questions at meetings

Hendon Town Hall. Picture: Matt Brown/Flickr/Creative Commons (CC BY 2.0)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists