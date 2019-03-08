Rugby: Saracens Disability teens enjoy end of season tour

A group of teenagers from the Saracens Disability Programme went to Worcester on their annual end of season tour.

More than 25 teenagers and their parents made the trip to play a game of touch rugby and practice drills against Worcester's Disability Group.

Both squads then went to the Sixways stadium to watch Saracens' final away league game of the season in what was a pulsating match where the defending champions narrowly lost 31-29.

Afterwards, Saracens players including Joel Kpoku, Juan Figallo and Dominic Day, came over to the stands to greet the boys and their families.

The trip was organised by the Saracens Sport Foundation and sponsored by Alan Day, who run weekly training sessions at Allianz Park.

The sessions focus on improving the health and mental well-being of the participants and more than 20 young people take part each week.

Paul Tanner, Managing Director of Alan Day, said: "I've been involved with Saracens RFC for four years now and each time it's amazing to see the growth in the boys week in, week out.

"It was great to see the parents get involved. Worcester have been absolutely amazing and we couldn't ask for more."