Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Rugby: Saracens Disability teens enjoy end of season tour

PUBLISHED: 16:32 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 31 May 2019

The Saracens Disability group with their Worcester rivals and volunteers

The Saracens Disability group with their Worcester rivals and volunteers

Archant

A group of teenagers from the Saracens Disability Programme went to Worcester on their annual end of season tour.

Joel Kpoku and Juan Figallo with youngster AlexJoel Kpoku and Juan Figallo with youngster Alex

More than 25 teenagers and their parents made the trip to play a game of touch rugby and practice drills against Worcester's Disability Group.

Both squads then went to the Sixways stadium to watch Saracens' final away league game of the season in what was a pulsating match where the defending champions narrowly lost 31-29.

You may also want to watch:

Afterwards, Saracens players including Joel Kpoku, Juan Figallo and Dominic Day, came over to the stands to greet the boys and their families.

Dominic Day with Saracens Disability youngster GabrielDominic Day with Saracens Disability youngster Gabriel

The trip was organised by the Saracens Sport Foundation and sponsored by Alan Day, who run weekly training sessions at Allianz Park.

The sessions focus on improving the health and mental well-being of the participants and more than 20 young people take part each week.

Paul Tanner, Managing Director of Alan Day, said: "I've been involved with Saracens RFC for four years now and each time it's amazing to see the growth in the boys week in, week out.

"It was great to see the parents get involved. Worcester have been absolutely amazing and we couldn't ask for more."

Most Read

EU elections: Camden councillor Luisa Porritt elected MEP for London as Lib Dems take 27% of votes in capital

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Polly Hancock

Snow in Hampstead? TV crews roll into town to film BBC adaptation of A Christmas Carol

Filming in Church Row on 28.05.19. Actors walk along the road between takes. Picture: Polly Hancock

100 Avenue Road: No judicial review over lorries as High Court judge rejects argument council were misled

100 Avenue Road behind demolition hoardings. Picture: Polly Hancock

John Henderson: West Hampstead pays tribute to popular book-seller who died last weekend

John Henderson Picture:@harryfconway

John Henderson: Popular West Hampstead figure dies days before he is reunited with his daughter

Rosie Henderson (18) stands by the memorial shrine to her father at the place where he had his bookstall on West End Lane NW6. 20.05.19.

Most Read

EU elections: Camden councillor Luisa Porritt elected MEP for London as Lib Dems take 27% of votes in capital

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Polly Hancock

Snow in Hampstead? TV crews roll into town to film BBC adaptation of A Christmas Carol

Filming in Church Row on 28.05.19. Actors walk along the road between takes. Picture: Polly Hancock

100 Avenue Road: No judicial review over lorries as High Court judge rejects argument council were misled

100 Avenue Road behind demolition hoardings. Picture: Polly Hancock

John Henderson: West Hampstead pays tribute to popular book-seller who died last weekend

John Henderson Picture:@harryfconway

John Henderson: Popular West Hampstead figure dies days before he is reunited with his daughter

Rosie Henderson (18) stands by the memorial shrine to her father at the place where he had his bookstall on West End Lane NW6. 20.05.19.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Pochettino’s big dream has paid off handsomely with historic final spot

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (centre) and Spurs players celebrate after progressing to the final of the Champions League (pic: Adam Davy/PA).

Arsenal Women sign Germany international Maier

Arsenal women's captain Kim Little celebrates with the trophy during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

Cricket: Exciting win for North London women

Roxy Morrison and Emma Williets

Arsenal’s Ballard named in Northern Ireland squad

Danny Ballard has signed a new contract with Arsenal (pic Arsenal FC)

Rugby: Saracens Disability teens enjoy end of season tour

The Saracens Disability group with their Worcester rivals and volunteers
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists