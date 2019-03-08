Saracens lock Day joins San Diego Legion

Northampton Saints Lewis Ludlam is tackled by Saracens Dom Day during the Premiership Rugby Cup Final at Franklin's Gardens, Northampton. PA Wire/PA Images

Saracens lock Dom Day has joined Major League Rugby side San Diego Legion for a new challenge.

The 33-year-old made 32 appearances for the men in black during a two-year spell at Allianz Park, surpassing 100 Gallagher Premiership matches in May.

He was an influential figure for the club's young talent and provided vital experience in Storm's run to the 2018/19 Premiership Rugby Shield title.

Off the field, with help from Saracens and the RPA, Day co-founded fourfive CBD alongside fellow second row George Kruis - a brand helping athletes maintain an active lifestyle.

"It's been an amazing two years," Day said

"I've met a lot of really good people and have been a part of a team which has won four trophies since I've been here.

"It's been more than I could ever have asked for. Saracens are a massive club and pride themselves on winning things."