Saracens lock Day joins San Diego Legion

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 July 2019

Northampton Saints Lewis Ludlam is tackled by Saracens Dom Day during the Premiership Rugby Cup Final at Franklin's Gardens, Northampton.

PA Wire/PA Images

Saracens lock Dom Day has joined Major League Rugby side San Diego Legion for a new challenge.

The 33-year-old made 32 appearances for the men in black during a two-year spell at Allianz Park, surpassing 100 Gallagher Premiership matches in May.

He was an influential figure for the club's young talent and provided vital experience in Storm's run to the 2018/19 Premiership Rugby Shield title.

Off the field, with help from Saracens and the RPA, Day co-founded fourfive CBD alongside fellow second row George Kruis - a brand helping athletes maintain an active lifestyle.

"It's been an amazing two years," Day said

"I've met a lot of really good people and have been a part of a team which has won four trophies since I've been here.

"It's been more than I could ever have asked for. Saracens are a massive club and pride themselves on winning things."

Cathy Burke: Man who killed Camden barmaid Iuliana Tudos pleads guilty to killing Muswell Hill woman a month earlier

Cathy Burke. Picture: Met Police

Golders Green: Pedestrians in hospital after bus collision

The scene of a collision between a bus and two pedestrians in Golders Green. Picture: @999London

The house in Hill Road: one year on from brutal murder, a killer remains at large

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Clean Air Coleridge: Primary school parents hold Horrible Histories fundraiser as Crouch End businesses back campaign

A busy cinema for the Clean Air Coleridge showing of the new Horrible Histories film. Picture: Sam Volpe

Gillian Anderson, Jim Broadbent and Damian Lewis appear in Park Theatre's Whodunnit Unrehearsed

Whodunnit Unrehearsed

