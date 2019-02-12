Saracens’ spirit pleases Earl ahead of Bath trip

Saracens' Ben Earl (pic: Adam Davy/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

North Londoners beat Northampton Saints 36-17 at home last weekend

Saracens will hope to claim their first away win in the Gallagher Premiership of 2019 when they head for Bath on Friday night.

The north Londoners have lost on trips to both Sale Sharks and Gloucester in the league this calendar year, though have experienced success on the road in both the Heineken Champions Cup and the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Despite their patchy away form in the league, Sarries remain just three points back from leaders Exeter Chiefs ahead of the weekend’s round of fixtures.

The Allianz Park outfit remain well on course to defend their league title this term and could still add both European and domestic cup glory as well.

With the climax of the campaign fast approaching, it could well be a memorable few weeks for all involved with Saracens.

The key to success for the north Londoners could be their team spirit, something which loose forward Ben Earl has hailed.

He told the club website: “It’s great to play with this group. Everyone picks each other up after mistakes, and it doesn’t seem like they’re the end of the world.

“In fact, the group makes a mistake seem like a positive with something to build on and that’s credit to the group and the energy we’re building around us.”

Earl was speaking after Saracens eased to a 36-17 triumph at home to Northampton Saints in the league last weekend.

Sean Maitland crossed twice in the win, while Nick Tompkins, David Strettle and Tom Woolstencroft dotted down in addition to a penalty try, with Ben Spencer kicking two conversions.

It was a welcome return to winning ways for Sarries, who had lost at Gloucester the previous week, and Earl put the triumph down to the team’s preparation.

“Most of our performances come off a good week’s worth of training and fortunately we had that,” he said.

“We spoke about having a bounce and an energy in defence, and raising the physicality around the breakdown.

“I enjoyed the first 60 minutes of it, the last 20 was a bit hard work! Fair play to Saints they kept at it and made us work hard in the final stage of the game. There’s some stuff to work on that’s for sure.”

Earl will hope he can help Saracens clean up at Bath with another impressive league success on Friday.