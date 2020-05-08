Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Saracens apologise over social distancing breach

PUBLISHED: 08:16 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:17 08 May 2020

PA Sport

A general view of Allianz Park

A general view of Allianz Park

PA Wire/PA Images

Five Saracens players have apologised after they were pictured breaking social distancing rules on Monday.

Billy Vunipola, Alex Goode, Nick Isiekwe, Sean Maitland and Josh Ibuanokpe met up in St Albans, flouting Government rules during the current lockdown.

The players have accepted they were in the wrong and have been reminded of their responsibilities by the Gallagher Premiership club.

“The club was very disappointed to learn about a small group of Saracens players being sighted together in St Albans,” a club statement read.

“The Government guidelines on social distancing and public gatherings of more than two people are very clear and the club has been vigorous in its messaging to all players and staff members about the importance of adhering to these guidelines whilst in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Management has spoken to the players involved, all of whom accept that they made an error in judgement and have apologised for any upset they may have caused.

“The club has reminded these players as well as the whole Saracens squad of their responsibilities to themselves and the community around them and we are confident that this will not happen again.”

Saracens have partnered up with charity Compassion London to provide 10,000 NHS staff and vulnerable people with hot meals.

“Saracens would like to reiterate our tremendous admiration and respect for the work being undertaken by NHS and other frontline staff who are tackling this virus,” the statement added.

“Our recent partnership with charity Compassion London where we were supporting efforts to provide hot meals for up to 10,000 NHS staff and vulnerable people in north London every day from the kitchens of our stadium, is an example of our commitment and support for these heroes.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Plague doctor’ spotted again in Crouch End ‘standing by the melons’ outside Park Road newsagent

The 'plague doctor' near Crouch End Green. Picture: Chloe McLaren

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

BBC-owned Maida Vale Studios given Grade-II listed status by Historic England

Violinist Nigel Kennedy rehearses with the BBC Concert Orchestra at Maida Vale Studios in 2008, ahead of a performance at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Zak Hussein/PA

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Most Read

‘Plague doctor’ spotted again in Crouch End ‘standing by the melons’ outside Park Road newsagent

The 'plague doctor' near Crouch End Green. Picture: Chloe McLaren

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

BBC-owned Maida Vale Studios given Grade-II listed status by Historic England

Violinist Nigel Kennedy rehearses with the BBC Concert Orchestra at Maida Vale Studios in 2008, ahead of a performance at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Zak Hussein/PA

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: Saracens apologise over social distancing breach

A general view of Allianz Park

VE Day 75: Call to toast the nation’s heroes 75 years after Victory in Europe declared

Two British sailors and their girlfriends wading in the fountains in Trafalgar Square on VE Day, 8 May

Coronavirus: Root ‘very optimistic’ on England Test matches

England's Joe Root during a nets session

Double delight for Arsenal’s Miedema

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema

Hampstead & Westminster’s League Finals heroics – a fan’s view

Hampstead & Westminster supporters celebrate (pic Mark Clews)
Drive 24