Saracens and England star Farrell already focused on repeating a similar feat

After clinching the Guinness Six Nations title last Saturday Saracens Owen Farrell is now focusing on his England outfit to repeat a similar feat in their forthcoming Autumn Nations Cup campaign, writes Ziad Chaudry.

In the delayed final round of Six Nations matches which brought all sorts of twists and turns, England’s 34-5 victory over Italy in Rome was more than enough to secure their record 29th title after runners-up France failed to score enough points against Ireland (35-27) a few hours before in Paris.

It was also a brilliant achievement for England’s ever-smiling coach Eddie Jones. Since he was appointed back in November 2015 he helped the Red and Whites to their third Six Nations mantle.

Farrell’s fellow Saracens club mate Jamie George celebrated his 50th England cap at Stadio Olimpico by scoring a converted try in 51st minute. Mako Vunipola, Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola were the other Sarries players on show at the Italian capital last Saturday.

Captain Farrell, who himself scored nine points between the sticks, said: “It’s a massive achievement for us as a group to win the Six Nations in the strangest year and circumstances.

“We’ve worked really hard in training over the past few weeks to get ready for the Italy game. We knew what we had to do and we kept our focus and got the result.

“This is a great group of players, we really think we can continue to get better and achieve more for England.

“We all love being here, we all love being in camp. We all love working hard to improve and hopefully you see that when we get out there on the field.”

England were due to play New Zealand, Argentina, Tonga and Australia on four consecutive weekends at Twickenham this month but due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and the strict travel restrictions imposed by Southern Hemisphere countries, the Autumn Nations Cup between the Six Nations countries plus second-tier Georgia, who England will first face at RFU headquarters on November 14, will instead take place.

“We’re turning our attentions now to Autumn Nations Cup and we want consistent success and we’re working hard to be better in each and every game,” Farrell continues.

“We know how difficult things are for everyone at home at the moment and we’ve been saying all through our training camps how we want to do our bit to make people smile.

“Hopefully we’ve done that today and we’ll do more of the same throughout the autumn.”