Search

Advanced search

Champions Cup: Saracens 44 Ospreys 3

PUBLISHED: 16:13 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 23 November 2019

Saracens' Jack Singleton scores their first try during the Heineken Champions Cup pool four match at Allianz Park, London.

Saracens' Jack Singleton scores their first try during the Heineken Champions Cup pool four match at Allianz Park, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Saracens overwhelmed the Ospreys but their first home match since the salary cap scandal broke was played amid a subdued atmosphere at Allianz Park.

Saracens' Rotimi Segun scores their second try during the Heineken Champions Cup pool four match at Allianz Park, London.Saracens' Rotimi Segun scores their second try during the Heineken Champions Cup pool four match at Allianz Park, London.

It was a return to winning ways for the Champions Cup holders after they launched their defence with a frustrating defeat at Racing 92 and their performance was a vast improvement on the opener six days earlier.

Elliot Daly' Saracens debut was full of creative devilry and the England full-back, playing his first match since the World Cup final on November 2, set up two tries for lightning-fast wing Rotimi Segun.

Mako Vunipola and George Kruis also returned to action after helping Eddie Jones' squad reach the Japan showpiece and the tight five trio made substantial contributions to a superb bonus-point victory.

Jack Singleton went over for Saracens' first try and was eventually replaced by Jamie George, while captain Brad Barritt made a successful comeback after six weeks out because of concussion.

Saracens' Will Skelton and Ospreys' Kieran Williams during the Heineken Champions Cup pool four match at Allianz Park, London.Saracens' Will Skelton and Ospreys' Kieran Williams during the Heineken Champions Cup pool four match at Allianz Park, London.

The Ospreys were missing their Wales stars and Mark McCall's men ruthlessly dismantled weakened opposition who fought manfully but lacked the firepower to cause any real damage.

You may also want to watch:

Saracens have now won two of their three matches since being docked 35 points in the Gallager Premiership and fined £5.36million for breaching salary cap regulations and this victory keeps them in the hunt for a European quarter-final.

Daly's first meaningful act in a Saracens jersey was to land a long-range penalty that sailed well beyond the target and although Ospreys had made a solid start, they fell further behind when Manu Vunipola was also successful from the kicking tee.

Saracens' Mako Vunipola during the Heineken Champions Cup pool four match at Allianz Park, London.Saracens' Mako Vunipola during the Heineken Champions Cup pool four match at Allianz Park, London.

And another of Jones' World Cup squad was among the points when Singleton was driven over from an attacking line-out.

James Hook landed a penalty for Ospreys to eat into the deficit but their response was short lived as a scrum move continued by an instinctive volley from half-back Tom Whiteley found Daly who drew the last defender to send Segun screaming over.

A dummy and charge from Mako Vunipola sent the Ospreys backwards and when play swept to the opposite wing Segun was present to supply Alex Lewington with the scoring pass.

The outstanding Daly combined with Segun once against for the try that secured the bonus point as he slipped the ball out of the tackle for the jet heeled wing to score in the right corner.

Saracens' Manu Vunipola kicks a conversion during the Heineken Champions Cup pool four match at Allianz Park, London.Saracens' Manu Vunipola kicks a conversion during the Heineken Champions Cup pool four match at Allianz Park, London.

The Ospreys continued to wilt before Saracens' power and when they were shoved backwards at a five-metre scrum they were breached for a fifth time with referee Mathieu Raynal awarding a penalty try.

And when waves of black shirts renewed the attack, it was replacement prop Richard Barrington who barrelled over to complete the rout.

Most Read

Theresa May urges remain-backing Tory voters to get behind Mike Freer to ‘move on’ from Brexit

Former Prime Minister Theresa May with activists in Golders Green 21.11.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead Heath burglary: ‘More than £1m’ in jewels, clothes and cash stolen while a mum was home with her kids

The diamond necklace and earrings were among the jewellery taken in a £1m raid on a Highgate home. Picture; Met Police

Archway Road crash: Appeal for witnesses after 30-year-old motorcyclist killed

Police at the scene in Archway Road after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Dad who was seriously injured when hit by a car with his daughter in East Finchley backs new road safety measures

Mark Foster after he and his daughter were hit by a car in East Finchley on February 4 outside Martin Primary School. Picture: Mark Foster

Police release CCTV footage of armed gang who terrorised Camden mum in aggravated burglary

A still from footage of an aggravated burglary at a house near Abbey Road. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Theresa May urges remain-backing Tory voters to get behind Mike Freer to ‘move on’ from Brexit

Former Prime Minister Theresa May with activists in Golders Green 21.11.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead Heath burglary: ‘More than £1m’ in jewels, clothes and cash stolen while a mum was home with her kids

The diamond necklace and earrings were among the jewellery taken in a £1m raid on a Highgate home. Picture; Met Police

Archway Road crash: Appeal for witnesses after 30-year-old motorcyclist killed

Police at the scene in Archway Road after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Dad who was seriously injured when hit by a car with his daughter in East Finchley backs new road safety measures

Mark Foster after he and his daughter were hit by a car in East Finchley on February 4 outside Martin Primary School. Picture: Mark Foster

Police release CCTV footage of armed gang who terrorised Camden mum in aggravated burglary

A still from footage of an aggravated burglary at a house near Abbey Road. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal 2-2 Southampton player ratings: Lacazette saves Emery’s bacon – but only for now

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) battles with Southampton's Ryan Bertrand (left) and Jan Bednarek during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Arsenal 2-2 Southampton: Lacazette nets late equaliser but Emery’s job still at risk

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mate Mesut Ozil during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Champions Cup: Saracens 44 Ospreys 3

Saracens' Jack Singleton scores their first try during the Heineken Champions Cup pool four match at Allianz Park, London.

West Ham beaten again as Tottenham show decisive cutting edge

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Harry has to win trophies says new Spurs boss

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Kosovo (pic Steven Paston/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists