Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Premiership: Saracens 36 Northampton 17

PUBLISHED: 17:22 02 March 2019

Saracens' Nick Tompkins was among the try scorers against Northampton Saints (pic Paul Harding/PA)

Saracens' Nick Tompkins was among the try scorers against Northampton Saints (pic Paul Harding/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Saracens inflicted more misery on Northampton as they claimed a comfortable win in the Gallagher Premiership at Allianz Park.

The hosts, who have now won their past nine matches against the Saints and have scored more than 50 points against them on all four occasions last season, cruised to victory to ensure their winning run at home is now 17 games in all competitions.

Sean Maitland scored twice with Nick Tompkins, David Strettle, Tom Woolstencroft, a penalty try and two conversions from Ben Spencer adding to their tally.

Northampton went into the game in good form, having won four of their past five league matches, rising to fifth in the process.

But they had few answers to the power and accuracy of Saracens, only scoring twice, through Reece Marshall and skipper Lewis Ludlam.

The Saints had suffered an injury blow in the warm-up as fly-half James Grayson was forced to withdraw, meaning full-back George Furbank switched to 10 with Ahsee Tuala moving to 15 and Tom Collins coming in on the wing.

And Northampton were soon reeling as Jackson Wray started a big Saracens break, which ended with Scotland wing Maitland scoring in the corner.

Scrum-half Spencer added the extras and it was an ominous start from Sarries as they raced into a 7-0 lead after just four minutes.

Rory Hutchinson responded for Northampton with a quick penalty but Saracens soon had a second score as centre Tompkins spotted a gap and raced through it to dot down.

Spencer missed the conversion but he soon made amends after wing Strettle was presented with the freedom of Allianz Park to run in down the right.

Luther Burrell, on for the injured Fraser Dingwall, was then sent to the sin-bin and Saracens took immediate advantage, sending Maitland over for his second.

It meant the bonus point had been secured inside half an hour and it just kept getting worse as hooker Woolstencroft scored from a lineout drive.

That five-try first-half blitz made it 29-3 at the break, as Saints gave themselves a mountain to climb in the final 40 minutes.

And the second half did not start any better for Northampton as Alex Mitchell was sent to the sin-bin for a no-arms tackle, which prompted to referee Luke Pearce to award a penalty try.

Saints did finally manage to get their first try 20 minutes from time, with replacement hooker Marshall dotting down from a line-out drive.

Hutchinson converted and he was doing so again after a lovely move involving Burrell and Hutchinson resulted in skipper Ludlam scoring out wide.

The game then petered out with Saracens able to keep the Saints at bay, ensuring the hosts would earn a comfortable victory and bounce back from last week’s defeat at Gloucester.

Most Read

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Heathside School bidding to move into Hampstead landmark Jack Straw’s Castle

Heathside School has submitted a planning application to occupy Jack Straw's Castle (pictured) in Hampstead. Photo by George Rex

Bright Akinleye: Man charged with Euston Street fatal stabbing

Bright Akinlele. Picture: Met Police

Tracey Wilson: Family and friends let off lanterns in Hornsey High Street to remember teacher and grandmother killed in road crash

Family and friends let off lanterns in memory of Tracey Wilson on her birthday. Picture: Polly Hancock

Section 60 stop-and-search powers granted as man turns up at Royal Free after being stabbed

The victim of a stabbing turned up at the Royal Free Hospital last night causing police to put a Section 60 order in place. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Heathside School bidding to move into Hampstead landmark Jack Straw’s Castle

Heathside School has submitted a planning application to occupy Jack Straw's Castle (pictured) in Hampstead. Photo by George Rex

Bright Akinleye: Man charged with Euston Street fatal stabbing

Bright Akinlele. Picture: Met Police

Tracey Wilson: Family and friends let off lanterns in Hornsey High Street to remember teacher and grandmother killed in road crash

Family and friends let off lanterns in memory of Tracey Wilson on her birthday. Picture: Polly Hancock

Section 60 stop-and-search powers granted as man turns up at Royal Free after being stabbed

The victim of a stabbing turned up at the Royal Free Hospital last night causing police to put a Section 60 order in place. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Premiership: Saracens 36 Northampton 17

Saracens' Nick Tompkins was among the try scorers against Northampton Saints (pic Paul Harding/PA)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on the North London derby: I am proud of my players

Arsenal manager Unai Emery celebrates Aaron Ramsey's opener during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno on one of the best double saves in the history of the North London derby

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno blocks a shot during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. PA

Honours even after penalty drama between Arsenal and Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match against Arsenal at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Spurs 1-1 Arsenal: Honours even in hard-fought North London derby

Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier (left) and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium, London.PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists